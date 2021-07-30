Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya celebrate son Agastya’s first birthday: ‘Best thing that has happened to us’

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya turned one today. On the occasion, Natasa and Hardik took to Instagram to wish their son. Calling Agastya the ‘best thing that has happened to them’, the couple shared heartwarming videos of their family time.

Calling Agastya the ‘apple’ of her eyes, Natasa wrote, “You are already 1 and it feels like yesterday you were born Happy bday to our blessing, happiness our joy you are the best thing that has happened to us. Watching you learning new things everyday makes me so happy love you my son , love you so so much .”

Cricketer Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, shared how he cannot believe his son is already one. The fast bowler is currently traveling with his team for the upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka, and missed being with his son on his birthday.

“I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with all my heart,” wrote Hardik along with a video.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s videos received lot of love from friends and fans. Aly Goni, Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Sandeepa Dhar among others posted heart emojis while wishing Agastya.