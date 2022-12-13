When Naseeruddin Shah wrote letter to Gulzar saying he’s making a mistake in casting Sanjeev Kumar as Ghalib: ‘Mujhe bada gussa aaya’

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah memorably played the role of Urdu-Persian poet Mirza Ghalib in Gulzar’s TV show of the same name.

A fan of the late poet, Naseeruddin always wanted to play Ghalib, and when he came to know that Gulzar is making a TV show on him and casting Sanjeev Kumar in the role, the actor decided to pen a letter to the filmmaker-lyricist, urging him to rethink his choice.

“Main jab film institute mein padh raha tha toh mere ek dost ne bataya ki Gulzar sahab Mirza Ghalib pe film bana rahe hain aur Sanjeev Kumar ko usmein lena chah rahe hain; toh mujhe bada gussa aaya (When I was studying in a film institute and I got to know that Gulzar was thinking of casting Kumar in the role, I got very angry),” the actor said while speaking on the sidelines of the Urdu poetry festival Jash-e-Rekhta.

Also Read | When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by actor friend, Om Puri saved his life

Naseeruddin Shah said that he wrote a letter to Gulzar which said in no unclear terms that he was making a big mistake in taking Sanjeev Kumar as the lead. However, more than a decade later, when Gulzar was finally ready to take the show on the floors, Naseeruddin’s wish came true — he got the lead role. And as it turned out, Gulzar had never received the actor’s letter. As they, all is well that ends well.