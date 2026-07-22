Naseeruddin Shah slams Jantar Mantar police action, warns ‘sab yaad rakha jayega’

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has strongly condemned the police action against protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, sharing an emotional video in support of the students participating in the Chalo Sansad March. His remarks come after tensions escalated following the lathi charge on protesters during Monday’s demonstration, days after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site.
Naseeruddin Shah reacts to Jantar Mantar violence
Expressing his anger over the incident, Naseeruddin Shah said in the video, “I would like to say two things to you all. The first thing is that if an ignorant person leads this country, then his heart will want the whole country to become as ignorant, incomprehensible, and merciless as he is. After completing two illustrious acting courses from the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), what I have learned the most about the craft is from those children and educated personalities whom I tried to teach once.”
“I sympathize with them. Iss waqt mera dil bhi bhara hua hai aur main gusse se khaul bhi raha hoon yeh dekhkar ke humare bachchon ke saath kis tarah zulm ka bartav kiya ja raha hai unn gundon ke haathon joh mujhe America ke agents ki yaad dilate hai, muh pe naqab lagaye hue, haath mein danda liye hue. Kabhi apne bachchon ke baare mein bhi socha karo aur yeh bhi socho tumhara anjaam tumhe bhi ek din milega zaroor. (I am emotional, and at the same time, my blood boils seeing how the youth are being tortured by those goons who remind me of the mask-wearing agents in America. Think about your own children too. One day, you will also have to face the consequences of your actions,)” Naseeruddin Shah added.
Addressing the students, Shah urged them not to lose hope.
He said, “Sometimes, think about your children, and also think that one day, you will also face the same fate. I want to tell all these children not to lose hope. Many people sympathise with you. Many people are with you. Keep fighting. I have always expected a lot from the nation’s youth, and my confidence in them has only gotten stronger now. I’d also like to tell the Government, sab yaad rakha jaayega (everything shall be remembered).”
What happened at Jantar Mantar?
On Monday, tensions escalated at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar as police carried out a lathi charge during the Chalo Sansad March, triggering widespread outrage and drawing criticism from several public figures. The march was organised days after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. Wangchuk, the protesting students and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been leading the demonstrations, have been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other alleged irregularities in the examination process.
Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker, Prakash Raj, Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish Deshmukh, Vir Das, Genelia Deshmukh, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha and Ayush Sharma, have also voiced their support for the protesters.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More