Naseeruddin Shah slams Jantar Mantar police action, warns ‘sab yaad rakha jayega’

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has strongly condemned the police action against protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, sharing an emotional video in support of the students participating in the Chalo Sansad March. His remarks come after tensions escalated following the lathi charge on protesters during Monday’s demonstration, days after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site.

Naseeruddin Shah reacts to Jantar Mantar violence

Expressing his anger over the incident, Naseeruddin Shah said in the video, “I would like to say two things to you all. The first thing is that if an ignorant person leads this country, then his heart will want the whole country to become as ignorant, incomprehensible, and merciless as he is. After completing two illustrious acting courses from the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), what I have learned the most about the craft is from those children and educated personalities whom I tried to teach once.”