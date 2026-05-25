‘Naseeruddin Shah should’ve slapped me’: Imtiaz recalls tense shoot, ‘scared’ Diljit Dosanjh left

Since its trailer’s release, Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga has created buzz on the internet. Starring a stellar cast of Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, who will be playing the role of an elderly man fighting Alzheimer’s and dementia. In a recent interview, Imtiaz revealed that he took liberties with the veteran actor which was not the same case for Vedang Raina and Sharvari. The filmmaker also admitted that Naseeruddin should have ‘slapped’ him, due to constant instruction in the middle of a shot.

He also recalled how he instructed the veteran actor: “The camera is rolling, the take is on, he is performing, and within the take I was giving him instructions! I know that I can take my sound out from the final version, so I am giving him instructions, as though he is a junior artist. Not only am I giving him the instructions, but he is also receiving it; it’s changing his eyes, I can see the difference.”