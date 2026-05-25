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‘Naseeruddin Shah should’ve slapped me’: Imtiaz recalls tense shoot, ‘scared’ Diljit Dosanjh left
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently recalled that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was frustrated because of his constant instructions and multiple takes while shooting their film Main Vaapas Aaunga.
Since its trailer’s release, Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga has created buzz on the internet. Starring a stellar cast of Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, who will be playing the role of an elderly man fighting Alzheimer’s and dementia. In a recent interview, Imtiaz revealed that he took liberties with the veteran actor which was not the same case for Vedang Raina and Sharvari. The filmmaker also admitted that Naseeruddin should have ‘slapped’ him, due to constant instruction in the middle of a shot.
He also recalled how he instructed the veteran actor: “The camera is rolling, the take is on, he is performing, and within the take I was giving him instructions! I know that I can take my sound out from the final version, so I am giving him instructions, as though he is a junior artist. Not only am I giving him the instructions, but he is also receiving it; it’s changing his eyes, I can see the difference.”
While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, he shared, “He is the kind of actor who, if you say something, there will be a change instantly. After a beautiful take (for the climax), when he was finished, exhausted everything, I remember telling Diljit that I was going to ask for one more take from him. Diljit said, ‘Oh baap rey, main toh bahar jaa raa hu, aap maanglo, all the best sir!'”
Imtiaz Ali continued, “Then Naseer said, ‘What nonsense… how can I do another take, what (exactly) do you want?!’ I said something and then he agreed. He is like a kid; he reacts like that. Because it (the scene) is painful, and he is doing it with full intensity, which isn’t easy. But he did it.”
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However, despite asking him for another take, the director eventually used the first take of that scene. “He is someone I am genuinely excited for people to see on screen because I have never seen him like this in any film. I didn’t want to cast him just to play a version of who we think he is. There has to be something new for a Naseeruddin Shah, because the man has already done everything,” he said.
About Main Vaapas Aaunga
Main Vaapas Aaunga is a romantic love story, set during the partition era. The trailer of the film showcased Naseeruddin Shah narrating his unfulfilled love story to Diljit Dosanjh. While Vedang Raina plays Shah’s younger version in the movie, Sharvari portrays his lover. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 12.
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