Naseeruddin Shah says sons wake him at 3 am to show him his bad films: ‘I’d rather sleep’

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been known as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. Having been around for over five decades, the actor has delivered some brilliant performances on the big screen. And now, he will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga. Recently, at the film’s trailer launch, Naseeruddin Shah spoke about his film choices and said that he, too, has delivered some very bad performances, which is shown to him in the middle of the night by his sons.
Naseeruddin Shah says, ‘I have given some very bad performances’
At the film’s trailer launch held in Mumbai on Tuesday, Naseeruddin Shah said, “I believe any actor’s success goes to the writer and director; if the writing is not great, even the finest actor in the world cannot do anything. I have given some very bad performances in films; my sons wake me up at 3 am in the night to show me those films on YouTube. I would rather sleep.”
He later went on to praise Imtiaz Ali and said, “Imtiaz has written a brilliant film, the dialogues are amazing, situations are powerful. I have seen and loved his films in the past; he works with his actors with immense love and discipline. I have met very few directors who take retakes only because of an actor’s performance. Imtiaz is one of them.”
Imtiaz Ali also recalled his first meeting with the legendary actor and said, “When I met him at his house first, I was told that he is a very serious actor. But when I met him, his entire focus was on why I didn’t have tea, if it was not made well. So I understood that I didn’t need to take him very seriously; he is a normal guy. I was very fascinated and excited to see him in a turban, to play a Sikh gentleman. Everyone who has seen the film’s rough cut loves him the most in the film.”
What has Naseeruddin Shah said about his film choices?
Naseeruddin Shah has always been very vocal about his craft. While he has spoken about his success, he has also owned his failures. Back in 2013, during an interview with the Times of India, Naseeruddin Shah shared, “I accept only the roles I feel like doing. There can be various reasons to pick a role-it can be the content, the co-actors, the directors, or even the money-it can be anything. I am not too careful while choosing my projects, and that is why I have made so many mistakes in my career.”
“I have done some bad films, but I don’t really regret doing those. I believed in them when I signed the projects. I don’t lose sleep thinking if I should do this film or not. I go by my instinct,” Naseeruddin Shah added.
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The actor was last seen in Manish Malhotra-produced Gustakh Ishq, which didn’t do very well commercially.
His latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imitiaz Ali and produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, also stars Vedang Raina, Shavari, and Diljit Dosanjh in important roles. The film will be released in theaters on 12th June.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More