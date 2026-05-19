Naseeruddin Shah says sons wake him at 3 am to show him his bad films: ‘I’d rather sleep’

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been known as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. Having been around for over five decades, the actor has delivered some brilliant performances on the big screen. And now, he will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga. Recently, at the film’s trailer launch, Naseeruddin Shah spoke about his film choices and said that he, too, has delivered some very bad performances, which is shown to him in the middle of the night by his sons.

Naseeruddin Shah says, ‘I have given some very bad performances’

At the film’s trailer launch held in Mumbai on Tuesday, Naseeruddin Shah said, “I believe any actor’s success goes to the writer and director; if the writing is not great, even the finest actor in the world cannot do anything. I have given some very bad performances in films; my sons wake me up at 3 am in the night to show me those films on YouTube. I would rather sleep.”