Naseeruddin Shah has friends who’ve told him that his community is ‘not worthy’ of living in India: ‘They want to be on winning side’

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has often spoken about how hatred has been spread across the country in the name of religion. Recently, the actor shared that he has friends who have told him that his community “is not worthy of living” in India. While speaking to The Quint during the promotions of his upcoming ZEE5 web series Taj – Divided by Blood, Shah said that a certain section of media does “trigger” hate in the country. He said, “Those who believe in religion far outnumber those who don’t. You cannot argue with faith. I know people who are friends of mine who claim that all people of my community are not worthy of living here.”

However, Shah continues to be friends with these people, as he understands that they say what they say to be “on the winning side.” He added, “These people are still my friends, because I know that they are saying it out of the political experience, they want to be on the winning side. I don’t take it personally, though I have not taken myself to be of any particular community. I do not subscribe to the idea of religion. I have faith in innate human goodness.”

The actor also revealed that Taj – Divided by Blood is probably his last lengthy acting role. “I have cut down on the number of projects I do. Akbar is probably the last lengthy part that I will play because I am feeling a bit spent, a bit exhausted.”

The actor emphasised that the challenges of being an actor are more or less the same as they were in the past. But the bigger challenge today is choosing a project that doesn’t offend sensibilities, because “everything has a jingoistic colour”. Shah said, “If you’re talking about bricks, soap, toothpaste, it all has to be related to patriotism. I do not need to wear my patriotism on my sleeve. If anybody doubts my love for the country, they can continue doing that. I won’t bother to convince them the contrary.”

Taj – Divided by Blood also stars Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah Badussha, and Shubham Kumar Mehra, and will stream on ZEE5 on March 3. It is a 10-part series directed by Ron Scalpello.