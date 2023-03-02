Naseeruddin Shah was grateful to not have ‘romantic scenes’ with Sandhya Mridul on Taj: ‘She can play my daughter’

Actor Sandhya Mridul says she was extremely comfortable working with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on the new series Taj- Divided by Blood. She revealed how the latter would often joke about their age gap. On the show, Sandhya, 47, plays Jodha, while the 72-year-old veteran stars as Mughal emperor Akbar. The ZEE5 series aims to be a revelatory tale about the “inner workings and the succession drama” that played out in the chambers of the Mughal empire.

In an interview with ETimes, Sandhya said Akbar and Jodha have a “nice camaraderie,” but added that she can’t say if they have a “sensuality.” There is warmth and affection between them, she said, and this was easy to portray on screen thanks to Naseeruddin, who made her comfortable. Sandhya also shared that Naseeruddin would joke about how young she looks and would feel the makers should have at least dyed her hair white because she could otherwise play his daughter. “He always joked when I came in front of him, like he always used to say, ‘Oh My God! this girl looks too young, Sandhya Mridul do you ever age? Thank god! I don’t have many romantic scenes with this girl,'” Sandhya said, adding that Naseeruddin was fond of her and would “always joke” if there was slight “discomfort during the scene.”

“He used to say, ‘iske baal toh safed kar diye hote, she can play my daughter (should’ve dyed her hair, she looks young enough to play my daughter)’,” she added.

William Borthwick is the showrunner of Taj, with Simon Fantauzzo as the writer and Ronald Scalpello as the director. The ensemble cast of the show includes Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa, Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim and Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Chisti.

Taj: Divided by Blood will stream on ZEE5 from March 3.