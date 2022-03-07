Naseeruddin Shah reveals he suffers from onomatomania, says it doesn’t let him sleep

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah revealed that he suffers from a condition called onomatomania, where a person keeps repeating a particular word or phrase. He mentioned that it does not let him rest, even when he’s sleeping.

While speaking to the YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks, he talked about the condition. “I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I’m not joking. It’s a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary,” he said. He went on to explain, “Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love.”

He also opened up about his wife, actor Ratna Pathak Shah, saying that they recommend books to each other but rarely go through them. Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah recently attended the wedding of Ratna’s sister Supriya Pathak’s daughter Sanah Kapur.

On the work front, Naseer was last seen in Shakun Batra’s film Gehraiyaan, where he played the role of Deepika Padukone’s father. He also starred in the comedy-drama show, Kaun Banega Shikharwati, which starred Soha Ali Khan, Lara Dutta and Kritika Kamra. He played the role of a debt-ridden king, who is also pining for the love of his estranged daughters.