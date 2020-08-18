Naseeruddin Shah: There is no movie mafia

Naseeruddin Shah spoke about the practices of the Hindi film industry in a recent interview.

Naseeruddin Shah has weighed in on the insider-outsider debate that was reignited after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a recent conversation with India Today, the Bandish Bandits actor said that he was “deeply grieved when the young man died.”

Shah remarked that a lot of people who are chiming in now with regards to Sushant’s death are those who are frustrated. He said “Every person who has a little frustration in his mind and heart about the commercial industry, has been vomiting it out to the press. It is absolutely disgusting. No one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to get justice for Sushant. If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the process of the law, and if it is none of our business, I think we should not concern ourselves with it.”

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sushant asked Rhea to move out days before death, says her lawyer

Talking about nepotism, Naseeruddin Shah told India Today, “I don’t understand this insider-outsider nonsense that’s going on. It’s a whole lot of rubbish, and we should put an end to this. It is bulls**t.” The actor added that why would he not encourage his son to follow a profession that gave him a secure and happy life. He gave legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s example and said, “You mean to say that Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan descendants should not have become singers? Because he was a star and like we have seen, proven over several generations that nepotism gets you to a certain point, after that you’re on your own and then after that, if you don’t have it in you to keep going, no amount of contacts can help you.”

Also Read | Never met Aaditya Thackeray, no objection to CBI probe, says Rhea Chakraborty | Rhea Chakraborty’s statement full text: ‘Sushant’s sister Priyanka groped me’

Shah also denied the existence of movie mafia and called it a “concoction of certain imaginative minds.” “There is no mafia. I have not ever felt any obstacle to my work. I’ve made very slow progress over the last 40-45 years in my profession, but I’ve never felt that there’s some obstacle that is preventing me from getting to where I deserve,” he concluded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd