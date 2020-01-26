Naseeruddin Shah, Mira Nair sign open letter extending solidarity to anti-CAA protesters

Naseeruddin Shah, Mira Nair support CAA, NRC protesters. (Photo: Express archive/Mira Nair/Facebook) Naseeruddin Shah, Mira Nair support CAA, NRC protesters. (Photo: Express archive/Mira Nair/Facebook)

Naseeruddin Shah, Mira Nair, Jaaved Jafferi, Kiran Desai, Anita Desai and others have released a statement expressing support for the students protesting against CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens).

The statement goes, “We are artists, filmmakers, writers and scholars. Our work reflects people’s lives, struggles and hopes. We offer our dreams to everyone. But what dream can show us the way in the midst of the present nightmare? Our vision for this nation demands that we speak up now, in the name of our democracy and the constitution that protects it.

We stand in solidarity with the students and others who are protesting and speaking out against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and against the National Register of Citizens (NRC). We salute their collective cry for upholding the principles of the Constitution of India, with its promise of a plural and diverse society. We are aware that we have not always lived up to that promise, and many of us have too often remained silent in the face of injustice. The gravity of this moment demands that each of us stand for our principles.”

Shah had recently spoken to The Wire regarding Deepika Padukone’s decision to stand with the protesting students of JNU. He had said, “It’s understandable why the established figures of the industry don’t speak up. However, one wonders how much do they have to lose? Will it kill you? You have to laud the courage of a girl like Deepika (Padukone), who is at the top and yet takes a step like this.”

