Naseeruddin Shah to reprise his role in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro sequel?

A sequel to Kundan Shah-directed 1983 cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is in the pipeline and will see Naseeruddin Shah reprise his role.

Shah and Ravi Baswani played two struggling photographers in the satire on corruption.

“We are doing ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ sequel. The script is ready. Kundan ji had written it. Naseeruddin Shah is reprising his role. We will have someone else for Raviji’s part as he is no longer with us. The actors who are available are Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Satish Kaushik and Pankaj Kapur,” a source close to the production said.

While the original film was produced by National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), Firoz Nadiadwala will back the sequel.

“For the sequel, both NFDC and Nadiadwala will be working jointly,” the source added.

The original film ended with both Shah and Boswani’s characters being framed for the crimes that they had not committed. The sequel will take their journey forward after they come out of jail.

“The second part will start from where the first part ended. The characters of Vinod and Sudhir have come out of jail and are old. Pankaj Kapur’s character has become a top industrialist while whoever plays Om Puri’s character is his competitor,” the source said.

The shooting for the film is expected to begin by 2020.