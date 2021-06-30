scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Most Read

Naseeruddin Shah admitted to hospital, suffering from pneumonia

Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The actor's manager said that the actor had a pneumonia patch on his lungs.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
June 30, 2021 12:28:06 pm
Naseeruddin-ShahVeteran actor Naseeruddin Shah admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: Express Archives)

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai, after he was diagnosed with pneumonia. The 70-year-old actor was taken to the hospital on June 29 and is recuperating.

Naseeruddin Shah’s manager confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. “Sir was hospitalised on June 29, but he is now doing well. There is a pneumonia patch on his lungs, and the treatment is going on. He might be discharged today or tomorrow,” he said.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The actor was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files, Seema Pahwa’s Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, and Zee5’s Mee Raqsam. His performance in Amazon Prime video’s Bandish Bandits was highly appreciated by critics and audiences equally.

The three-time National Award winning actor has been honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor khan malaika arora karisma kapoor amruta arora manish malhotra
Inside Manish Malhotra’s get-together with ‘the fabulous girls’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X