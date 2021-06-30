Naseeruddin Shah admitted to hospital, suffering from pneumonia

June 30, 2021 12:28:06 pm
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai, after he was diagnosed with pneumonia. The 70-year-old actor was taken to the hospital on June 29 and is recuperating.
Naseeruddin Shah’s manager confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. “Sir was hospitalised on June 29, but he is now doing well. There is a pneumonia patch on his lungs, and the treatment is going on. He might be discharged today or tomorrow,” he said.
The actor was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files, Seema Pahwa’s Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, and Zee5’s Mee Raqsam. His performance in Amazon Prime video’s Bandish Bandits was highly appreciated by critics and audiences equally.
The three-time National Award winning actor has been honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema.
