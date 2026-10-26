‘She’s younger than my daughter’: Naseeruddin Shah felt awkward romancing Sonam in Tridev

Although director Rajiv Rai has made a handful of movies, he is best known for Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997), starring Bobby Deol, Kajol, and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. Because Gupt had such a significant impact on audiences, many have conveniently forgotten his other films, including his sophomore directorial venture, the Naseeruddin Shah-led Tridev (1989). However, its songs still draw attention.

During a recent interview, Rajiv opened up about shooting the movie and revealed that Naseeruddin felt awkward filming the sensual song “Tirchi Topiwale” and romancing a significantly younger Sonam. The actor even told the director that Sonam was younger than his daughter, Heeba Shah.

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‘I have never done a song like this’

“Everyone knows that Naseer ji isn’t a dance expert. So, he was feeling a bit shy. He said, ‘How will I dance? What will happen? I have never done a song like this.’ I told him, ‘You are such a good actor; don’t think of this as dance. Think of it as acting. And whatever the steps are, adapt them according to your acting. Don’t take too much burden in your mind; don’t look at it as 1-2-3-4 steps.’ He asked me if I was sure, and I said yes,” Rajiv Rai recalled during a conversation with Vickey Lalwani.

The director shared that Naseeruddin Shah became comfortable after their conversation, realising that it wasn’t a big deal. When asked if the acting legend had any problem with the age gap between him and Sonam, Rajiv said, “No. What happened was… One day, when I was discussing the script with Naseer, he just mentioned, ‘I want to bring to your notice that I have a daughter from my first marriage who is older than Sonam. Does it matter to you?’ I replied, ‘Why should it matter to me? As a couple, you two look fine. You could even have 10 children [and it won’t matter]. This is cinema; we are not doing a realistic documentary.’ Then he said, ‘No, it’s my duty to tell you.’ He’s a very honest man.”

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What Sonam said about ‘age gap’ with Naseeruddin Shah

Recalling Sonam’s reaction, Rajiv said, “I told her I was informed about this and asked if she would be comfortable. She said, ‘Why would I care? I’m dying to work with Naseeruddin because he is one of the best actors we have. Please don’t change my casting.’ She was very excited to work opposite him.”

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Besides Naseeruddin Shah and Sonam, Tridev also featured Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anupam Kher, and Amrish Puri in key roles.

For the unversed, Rajiv Rai later married Sonam. She was just 19 at the time. Following their 1991 marriage, she continued to act in movies for another three years and eventually became a mother to a son who was diagnosed with autism early on. She left acting soon after that. The couple moved abroad and lived in various places for a few years for their son’s treatment. They parted ways in 2001, and their divorce was finalised in 2016.