Naseeruddin Shah calls himself ‘proud Dimagi Naxal’, slams government over Jamia protests

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has described himself as a “proud Dimagi Naxal” while criticising the government over the ongoing student protests at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. In a video shared on Facebook, Shah questioned the government’s handling of student demonstrations and raised concerns about the state of education and democracy in the country.

The protests at the university centre on students’ demand for the restoration of the elected students’ union, which was dissolved in 2006. As the demonstrations entered their 17th day on Wednesday, videos showing violence and damage on campus circulated on social media. Education Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the incident and warned that “hooliganism won’t be tolerated”.

What Naseeruddin Shah said

“I say it with pride that I am a Dimagi Naxal. I don’t know what all terms they have innovated to address people like us,” he said in the video.

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The actor went on to refer to labels such as “anti-national” and “tukde-tukde gang”, before alleging that if there was indeed a group seeking to divide the country, it was the current government.

He then questioned the government’s handling of student protests and expressed concern about the state of education in the country.

“What more will you do to break the confidence of the youth of our country? To destroy the education system? And to put our democracy in danger?” he asked.

He went on to criticise the government and media personalities whom he accused of supporting its actions.

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“First you attacked JNU, Satyajit Ray Film Institute and now Jamia Millia. We will remember the torture through which the kids are being put. Sab yaad rakha jayega,” he said.

He also targeted members of the BJP’s IT cell, describing them as “illiterate and incompetent”.

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Concluding his message, the actor said the government would not succeed in breaking the confidence of the country’s youth or damaging its educational institutions. He also expressed confidence that the country’s democracy would endure.

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He ended the video by offering a salaam to the youth and extending his prayers.

Puneet Issar, Kiran Rijiju react to Naseeruddin Shah’s video

Shah’s remarks soon gained traction on social media, drawing reactions from political leaders and members of the film industry. Speaking to IANS, actor Puneet Issar criticised what he described as selective criticism of the government and questioned why similar voices did not speak out against those he accused of wanting to divide the country.

“I want to say that selective criticism is completely wrong. When it comes to national interest—people who want to see our country fragmented, who want to break our country into pieces, who talk against India—why don’t you raise your voice against them? Then you act like you’re mute, as if you’ve been struck paralysed. Why do you want to support people who want the division of our country, who want to break the country? That is completely wrong,” Issar told IANS.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised Shah’s video, describing his remarks as dangerous.

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What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia?

Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi has been witnessing student protests over demands to restore its elected students’ union, which was dissolved in 2006.

Several students have been on hunger strike since October 12, demanding the formal restoration of the union, a clear timeline for approving its constitution and a fixed date for elections.

On Wednesday, videos showing broken windows and students allegedly forcing their way into parts of the campus surfaced online. The footage also appeared to show damage to surveillance cameras and other property.

In response, Education Minister Pralhad Joshi warned against violence and disorder on campus. He said a committee would examine the students’ grievances and that their concerns would be addressed, while making it clear that the government would not tolerate what he described as hooliganism or rowdy behaviour by masked individuals.

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“What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia is very unfortunate, and I strongly condemn it. Student union elections have not been held there since 2006. The last time elections were held, there was a serious incident of violence, following which the process was suspended,” Joshi said.