Naseeruddin Shah, Anand Patwardhan support SRFTI’s student protests: ‘We must stand up’

Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan has joined actor Naseeruddin Shah to support the students of Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) as their agitation enters 28th day. The students have been demanding accountability for violence on campus and the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera. After denying orders to vacate the campus, the protesting students received support from veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and filmmaker Payal Kapadia earlier. Amid the tension, filmmaker- social activist Anand Patwardhan also praised Shah for being vocal, and called him his ‘brother’.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anand said in a video, “Id like to back up everything that my brother Naseeruddin Shah has said about the incidents at SRFTI. I called him my brother because anyone who has been against the fascist regime of the RSS/BJP, which has been ruling our country for 12 years, is someone I consider a brother or sister. People who speaks up or fight are less, but we are increasing in number, thanks to the cockroach protest.”