Naseeruddin Shah, Anand Patwardhan support SRFTI’s student protests: ‘We must stand up’

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Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan has joined actor Naseeruddin Shah to support the students of Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) as their agitation enters 28th day. The students have been demanding accountability for violence on campus and the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera. After denying orders to vacate the campus, the protesting students received support from veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and filmmaker Payal Kapadia earlier. Amid the tension, filmmaker- social activist Anand Patwardhan also praised Shah for being vocal, and called him his ‘brother’.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Anand said in a video, “Id like to back up everything that my brother Naseeruddin Shah has said about the incidents at SRFTI. I called him my brother because anyone who has been against the fascist regime of the RSS/BJP, which has been ruling our country for 12 years, is someone I consider a brother or sister. People who speaks up or fight are less, but we are increasing in number, thanks to the cockroach protest.”
“As you know the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute is under severe attack by RSS/BJP goons outside the gates and by a cowardly administration inside the gates. As filmmakers and as citizens we must all stand up now before it is all too late !” he wrote in the caption.
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Naseeruddin Shah supports SRFTI students
In a video post on social media, Naseeruddin Shah called out the heavy-handed action. “The BJP, after their victory in Bengal, appears intent on seeking revenge against anyone who opposes their beliefs and policies. The latest victims of this vendetta are the students and aspiring filmmakers at SRFTI,” he said.
The veteran actor added, “In response to their demand for accountability from the administration, these students have been served show cause notices, put under surveillance, threatened, and ordered to vacate the hostel. The BJP, not content with backing and promoting shameless propaganda in its favour, aims to intimidate or manipulate the future filmmakers of the country. I can assure you, this will not succeed.”
Why did the students protest?
Named after Satyajit Ray, the SRFTI is the second national centre for cinema education in India. It was established in 1995 by the Government of India. The agitation at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute began after a clash at the campus, on September 27. The unrest originated from campus clashes on September 27 and a subsequent incident on October 4, prompting student protests.
In response, authorities accused students of harassing Vice Chancellor Santosh Ajmera and vandalising his residence, leading to the two-semester expulsion of six students. Students have alleged that no action has been taken against staff members who had assaulted students inside the campus.