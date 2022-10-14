scorecardresearch
Nargis Fakhri says Bollywood journey left her depressed, she was called ‘immature’, developed ‘health issues’ after working for 8 years

Actor Nargis Fakhri spoke about her difficult journey in Bollywood, which began after she was spotted by Imtiaz Ali and cast in Rockstar.

Actor Nargis Fakhri said that her experience in Bollywood left her ‘depressed’ after she couldn’t navigate the unforgiving landscape. Nargis made her debut in Bollywood films after being spotted by Imtiaz Ali, who cast her in Rockstar. She has also appeared in films such as Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, and Housefull 3.

In an interview with Masala! Nargis said that she was called ‘immature’ because she couldn’t put on a ‘game face’ in her interactions with people she wasn’t comfortable being around. She said that the experience left her drained and seeking new ventures, because she isn’t addicted to ‘fame and adulation’.

“I didn’t know how maneuver in a new culture. I was told that because I was so authentic and honest in my feelings it wasn’t a good thing. You have to interact with people even if you’re not comfortable with them. You have to put on a game face, which I couldn’t. I was said to be immature. Today, I have come to understand that in actuality there are three faces – a business face, a creative face and then your own personal face,” Nargis said.

About burn-out, she sad, “I’d worked every single day for eight years and I hardly got to be with my family. I felt unwell due to stress. Consequently, I developed health issues. Was I depressed? I guess you can use the word. I was unhappy in my situation and was questioning myself as to why I was still there. I took two years off to get healthy.”

Besides her Bollywood projects, Nargis also appeared in the Hollywood hit Spy, starring Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham and Jude Law. She has been cast in Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

