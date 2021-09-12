Nargis Fakhri on dating ‘most beautiful soul’ Uday Chopra for 5 years: ‘I regret of not shouting from mountain tops’

For years Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra were rumoured to be dating each other but the duo maintained silence. In fact, they moved on in their lives as Nargis began dating Justin Santos. In a recent interview however, Nargis addressed the speculation around her equation with Uday Chopra and revealed that they were in a relationship and he was a significant part of her life.

“Uday and I dated for five years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India,” Nargis told ETimes, adding that she regretted not speaking about their relationship at the time they were seeing each other.

“I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won’t know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors,” the actor said.

Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra never made their relationship official. (Express Archives) Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra never made their relationship official. (Express Archives)

Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali’s romance Rockstar (2007). Also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rockstar struck a deep chord with the audience and continues to do so even today. Looking back at her beginnings in Bollywood, Nargis said that she was blessed to have Ranbir as her first co-star. Nargis also showered praise on Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, who she said looked after her when she was new to India.

“To this day, I am grateful to have worked with Ranbir as my first co-star. He is a fantastic actor and easy to work with. Also getting to know his mom was a blessing as she was very sweet to me. It was really comforting to have her in my life at that time as I was all alone in India,” she said.

Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Sanjay Dutt-starrer action thriller Torbaaz, which released earlier this year.