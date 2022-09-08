scorecardresearch
Nargis Fakhri reveals agency warned her to not take a break from films, saying ‘out of sight, out of mind’: ‘There’s some truth to that…’

Nargis Fakhri revealed why she took a break from films and returned to her family in the USA.

Nargis Fakhri talks about taking a break from Bollywood

Actor Nargis Fakhri reveals that the constant glare of the Bollywood limelight took a toll on her mental and physical health. The actor, who made her debut with Imtiaz Ali’s film Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor, acted in a few Bollywood films and then went on a hiatus to be with her parents in the USA.

Speaking to News 18, Nargis Fakhri said that she became unwell and had gone through much mental and physical stress. “I had a lot of physical ailments that were interfering with my daily life. It was very difficult to ignore these problems. My body, in a way, was telling me that it’s not being able to handle it. I knew it in my mind that I had to take a break because I wasn’t the happiest person.”

Nargis also compared the industry to a hamster wheel and added that it felt like a rat race with ‘endless meetings and endorsements. “It never ends. The pressure and the mental stress that you go through is heavy even though that depends on the kind of films or characters you’re doing. You’ve to invest your soul when you’re acting. Actors need more than a few days of break to get in touch with themselves again,” Nargis said.

Also Read |Nargis Fakhri on dating ‘most beautiful soul’ Uday Chopra for 5 years: ‘I regret of not shouting from mountain tops’

Nevertheless, Nargis maintained that she kept pushing through, even though her ‘mind felt disconnected’ from her body. Finally she decided to take a break, though the agency told her ‘out of sight, out of mind’. “They told me not to do that and cautioned me that if I go out of sight, I would be out of people’s mind. I can’t deny their fears, there’s definitely some truth to that. But what was important was the answer to the question, ‘Why would someone choose to go out of sight and how much do they want to be there out there anymore?’”

Nargis Fakhri had been criticised by many for her performance and even appearance in Rockstar. After the release of the film, Nargis had often expressed how the comments hurt her. Later, she was subject to much scrutiny about her equation with Uday Chopra as well. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nargis was last seen in Torbaaz and has the Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline.

