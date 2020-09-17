scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Top news

Narendra Modi turns 70: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs wish PM

From Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal to Abhishek Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut, celebrities took to social media to wish PM Modi.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | September 17, 2020 1:49:22 pm
celebs wish modi birthday kamal haasan kangana mohanlal kapil sharmaSeveral celebs wished PM Modi on his 70th birthday. (Photos: Express Archives)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday. On the occasion, several celebrities across industries took to social media to wish the PM.

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan wrote, “Wishing our @PMOIndia best of health, happiness and strength to pull the nation through these tough times.” Bachchan Junior tweeted, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.”

Both Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut posted videos for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Television actor Karan Tacker shared a throwback click with PM Modi and captioned the image, “Getting some 2 bits from the birthday boy himself. This picture from when I hosted the first Indo-Israel meet in 70 years in TelAviv, Israel. Getting some 2 bits from the birthday boy himself. This picture from when I hosted the first Indo-Israel meet in 70 years in TelAviv, Israel. #HappyBirthday @narendramodi”

Others who wished Narendra Modi included Kapil Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh, Mahesh Babu, Randeep Hooda, Namrata Shirodkar, Ranvir Shorey and Madhur Bhandarkar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

10 celebrity pictures you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 17: Latest News

Advertisement