Narendra Modi turns 70: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs wish PM

Several celebs wished PM Modi on his 70th birthday. (Photos: Express Archives)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday. On the occasion, several celebrities across industries took to social media to wish the PM.

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan wrote, “Wishing our @PMOIndia best of health, happiness and strength to pull the nation through these tough times.” Bachchan Junior tweeted, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.”

Both Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut posted videos for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Television actor Karan Tacker shared a throwback click with PM Modi and captioned the image, “Getting some 2 bits from the birthday boy himself. This picture from when I hosted the first Indo-Israel meet in 70 years in TelAviv, Israel. Getting some 2 bits from the birthday boy himself. This picture from when I hosted the first Indo-Israel meet in 70 years in TelAviv, Israel. #HappyBirthday @narendramodi”

Wishing you a very happy birthday sir @narendramodi 😊prayers for your good health always😇 may we come out of all the challenges soon n together take our nation to new heights n spread happiness all around.lots of love.pls take care

JAI HIND 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 17, 2020

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with good health & long life. pic.twitter.com/TK0D2a3l9W — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 17, 2020

Wishing our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday! Your dynamic leadership and vision has brought our nation to the forefront of change. Great health, happiness, and well-being always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 17, 2020

Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji. Wishing many more happy and healthy years to come. @PMOIndia #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/8VOJd5OuJy — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 17, 2020

Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodi, you represent the hopes & aspirations of more than a billion people traversing into the 21st century. Wish you a long & healthy life to fulfil their dreams & expectations. Thank you for your hard work & commitment to the nation. #HappyBirthdayPMModi — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 17, 2020

Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji . May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness and Good Health. 💐🙏 #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/0lBlBN44ZN — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2020

To the man leading India into its new self .. wishing our dear Prime Minister Modi ji a very happy Birthday.. hoping his vision is guided by sustainable development and protecting the environment legacy for the future of our country #HappyBirthdayPMModi 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GucJPmSGg8 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 17, 2020

Others who wished Narendra Modi included Kapil Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh, Mahesh Babu, Randeep Hooda, Namrata Shirodkar, Ranvir Shorey and Madhur Bhandarkar.

