Priyanka Chopra thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his blessings

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi on Tuesday. The special guest who grabbed all the attention at the gala evening was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM went to The Taj Palace hotel in New Delhi to congratulate the newlyweds. Later, the Quantico actor thanked him for his best wishes.

Advertising

Sharing a photo of the PM at her wedding reception, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “A heartfelt thank you to

our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for gracing us with your presence. Touched by your kind words and blessings. @nickjonas.”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2 following the Christian and the Hindu traditions, respectively. The wedding took place at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan in the presence of close friends and family members.

As the PM met Priyanka and Nick, he gifted them a red rose. He gave a similar gift to Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma when he attended their wedding reception in Delhi last year. In a video that has surfaced on social media, the Desi Girl of Bollywood is seen introducing husband Nick and his family to Modi.

Advertising

Nickyanka (as Priyanka and Nick’s fans address them) looked endearing as they posed for photographers before meeting the guests at the reception. Priyanka wore a traditional lehenga and Nick opted for a black tuxedo for the evening. They also posed with their families including Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra along with Nick’s parents Paul Jonas and Denise Jonas at their wedding celebration in Delhi. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were also present at the reception.

About her wedding, Priyanka told People Magazine, “I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up. I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life”

Now, the couple is expected to host a wedding reception in Mumbai for Priyanka’s friends and colleagues in the Indian film industry.