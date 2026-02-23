PM Narendra Modi congratulates Boong team after BAFTA win: ‘A moment of immense joy’

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-backed Manipuri film Boong won the Best Children's and Family Film award at BAFTA 2026.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 23, 2026
Farhan Akhtar gets praise for Boong BAFTA win from Narendra ModiPM Narendra Modi praises Farhan Akhtar-backed Boong.
It is a celebratory moment for Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani as the Excel Entertainment-backed Manipuri film Boong won the prestigious Best Children’s and Family Film award at BAFTA 2026. Making the achievement even more special was the praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded the film’s team following the historic win.

PM Modi wrote on X, “Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation.”

Responding to PM Modi, Farhan wrote on Twitter, “Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for your words of appreciation.” Ritesh Sidhwani also reacted to the appreciation and wrote on X, “Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, for your kind words and encouragement. This recognition means a great deal to our entire team and to everyone who believed in this story. We hope this moment inspires many more storytellers from every corner of our country to share their stories with the world.”

Boong Best Children’s and Family Film award at BAFTA 2026 after beating strong international nominees like Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootopia 2.

About Boong

Boong is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi. It tells the story of a young boy living in Manipur during a time of social and political tension. Boong was released in theaters in September 2025. Before that, the film screened at several film festivals across the world and received critical acclaim. Boong is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, and Shujaat Saudagar.

