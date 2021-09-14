Nani on Shahid Kapoor doing Jersey’s Hindi remake: ‘He is brilliant’

Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey is all set for its theatrical release. The film is the Hindi remake of Nani-starrer Telugu original made in 2019 with the same title. It was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who is also helming the Hindi version of the film.

Recently, in an interview, actor Nani opened up about his 2019 superhit film being remade in Hindi and what he thinks about Shahid leading it. “Gowtam (Tinnanuri) showed me a few pictures – the director of the original, and it looks very promising. Gowtam is somebody who is a man of very few words, even if he likes something – I know it but not everyone can say it – I can see it on his face when he likes something. He doesn’t say much, but when Gowtam told me how happy he was with the output of the Hindi version, I already can imagine how brilliantly it would have come out,” said Nani in an interview with PinkVilla.

He added that he is looking forward to seeing the Hindi remake of Jersey. He said that Shahid Kapoor would be able to play the part well. He said, “Hundred percent. I think he will do it better. He is a brilliant performer and can really get into the skin of the character.”

Shahid had earlier spoken about the films he is doing and the sweet success that he has been relishing post Kabir Singh. Shahid had said that before he saw success with Kabir Singh in 2019, he was “unhappy” with the way his career was shaping up. “I watched Jersey before Kabir Singh. The time when I saw it, I was unhappy. I used to think where my career would go, what I will do next. So, I could relate to the story of Jersey, which is about late success. It’s about a man who finds glory at a time when people retire.”

Jersey also stars Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. It’s expected to arrive in theatres on Diwali. Shahid is hopeful that theatres will resume operations by then. He had earlier shared in a statement, “We wanted to be as late as we could, given the pandemic. Diwali is a great time to release Jersey. Hopefully, theatres will reopen by then. If they don’t, we will update the fans about the release.”

On the work front, Shahid recently began shooting for a schedule of his upcoming web series with filmmaker duo Raj and DK in Mumbai’s Film City.