Nandita Das recalls giving acting break to Javed Akhtar, he wanted to change everything in the script: ‘Aap actor hai iss mein’

Nandita Das recalled casting Javed Akhtar in his first-ever acting role in Manto, noting that the veteran screenwriter was completely natural, showing no nerves before facing the camera.

Written by: Anas Arif
3 min readMumbaiFeb 24, 2026 03:31 PM IST
Javed AkhtarJaved Akhtar made an appearance as an actor in Manto.
Nandita Das’s Manto remains one of the finest pieces of biopics released in contemporary times. Its triumph lies in how it subverts the gaze of a typical biopic by doing two major things: first, while most biopics try to find the human in the artist, Manto tries to locate the human in his art; and second, above all, it is not a hagiographical depiction of the celebrated author’s life, as it also attempts to explore his paradoxes, his cracks. Another strength of the film was its fantastically ensemble cast, featuring actors like Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Tilotoma Shome, Ranvir Shorey, and Divya Dutta, each delivering memorable performances. Among them was also celebrated screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who made his first-ever acting debut with the film.

He appears only for a few minutes, but again in a role that everyone who has watched the film remembers vividly. Recently, Das, in an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, revealed what it was like to cast such a writer as an actor: “I have known him for many years, so I was obviously very familiar with him. But of course, when I sent him the script, he wanted to change everything. And I told him, ‘Javed saab aap actor hai iss mein, you are not the writer.’ (Javed sir, you are the actor in this, you are not the writer.)”

She then added, “But like with any good actor, it was collaborative. So of course, he added a few things, and I stuck to some other things, and then I gave in on something. It’s all for the betterment, it’s not about ego, who wrote what. And finally, it was coming together and we created something together. The fact that he was quite a sport, and for fun I wrote in the credits, ‘Introducing Javed Akhtar,’ just for the fun. And I was like, ‘Dekhiye acting main toh maine aapko introduce kiya hai.'” (See, in acting, I introduced you.)

She also added that the veteran screenwriter had no nerves before facing the camera: “He was a natural, because he has faced the camera for so long, he has done so many interviews, so he was very comfortable. And then I changed his parting, we did a full look of his, so it was very fun.”

Anas Arif
Anas Arif

