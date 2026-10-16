Nana Patekar’s son recalls his final hours, parents’ separation: ‘Emotionally connected’

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s estranged wife Neelkanthi Patekar attended his funeral. The couple married in 1978 and had two sons, Durvasa, who died in childhood, and Malhar. However, they lived separately for 35 years without legally divorcing. In a recent interview, their son, filmmaker Malhar Patekar, opened up about his father’s final hours and revealed why his parents chose to live apart despite remaining legally married.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Malhar recalled the day he lost his father. “Nana ji was in Goa, and my cousin Prasad who used to look into all his entertainment-related meetings, was sent off by him to Mumbai as he had to shoot for KBC Marathi with Madhuri ji (Dixit) in a day. Also, my other brother, Amay, only left after settling him upstairs in the house,” he said.