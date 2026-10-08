Nana Patekar laid to rest with full state honours at Pune farmhouse

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s last rites were performed at his farmhouse in Donje on the outskirts of Pune on Thursday night, hours after the actor died following a heart attack at his residence in Goa. The funeral was held with full state honours in recognition of his immense contribution to cinema and theatre.

The funeral was attended by several political leaders, including Sunetra Pawar, Eknath Shinde, Chandrakant Patil, Madhuri Misal, Murlidhar Mohol and Ramdas Athawale. Actor Jackie Shroff also paid his last respects to Nana.

Nana Patekar’s mortal remains were brought to Pune from Goa on Thursday evening and taken to his farmhouse, popularly known as Nanachi Wadi, in Donje village near Khadakwasla. The final rites were performed on the premises of the farmhouse.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Nana Patekar died in the early hours of Thursday, October 8, at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was rushed to a private hospital in an unconscious state after suffering a cardiac emergency. Doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes but were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am.

The actor’s son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed his death to The Indian Express.

Before being transported from Goa, Nana Patekar’s mortal remains were kept at Goa Medical College and Hospital for around 20 minutes to allow the public to pay their last respects. Nana’s wife and son were present during the final darshan as a large number of fans gathered at GMC to pay their last respects to the veteran actor. Several followers offered garlands and touched his feet as they bid him farewell.

The mortal remains were later placed in a decorated ambulance and transported to Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa for the journey to Pune.

Story continues below this ad

The mortal remains reached Pune from Goa and left the Pune International Airport for Donje village. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present at Pune Airport to pay his last respects to the veteran actor.

Full state honours

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar had earlier announced that Nana Patekar’s last rites would be conducted with full state honours.

“Considering the unparalleled contribution of actor Nana Patekar to Marathi plays as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema, we have decided to conduct his last rites with full state honours,” Shelar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Paying tribute to Nana Patekar, Ashish Shelar described his death as a profound loss to the world of art. He recalled how the actor, who emerged from the lanes of Yeola, established himself through his work in Marathi theatre as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ: Hours before death, Nana Patekar messaged friend at 2:30 am he was unwell

Family, friends bid farewell

Nana Patekar’s nephew Sachin Patekar was among the family members who arrived at Goa Medical College and Hospital after the actor’s death. Overcome with grief, Sachin broke down outside the hospital mortuary as relatives, friends and well-wishers gathered to pay their respects.

Actor Sayaji Shinde, a close friend of Nana, also rushed to the hospital after learning of his death. Sayaji was in Goa for a shooting assignment when he heard the news.

“It was shocking… I saw the news on a channel this morning… I was shooting nearby, so I rushed here. It was shocking; what more can I say,” the actor told reporters.

Story continues below this ad

Tributes pour in

The news of Nana Patekar’s death prompted an outpouring of grief from across the film industry. Actors including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajinikanth, Paresh Rawal, Prakash Raj and Jr NTR paid tribute to the veteran actor on social media.

The actor’s death also drew tributes from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Chief Ministers.

About Nana Patekar

A three-time National Award winner, Nana Patekar was widely regarded as one of the most powerful and versatile performers in Indian cinema. Known for his distinctive voice, intense screen presence and ability to move seamlessly between Marathi and Hindi cinema, he also remained closely associated with social causes through Naam Foundation.

Nana Patekar began his career in theatre before making his film debut with Gaman (1978). He went on to win three National Film Awards for acclaimed performances, including Parinda and Krantiveer, and appeared in films such as Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Raajneeti and Welcome. His portrayal of Uday Shetty in Welcome remains one of his most popular performances.

Story continues below this ad

In Marathi cinema, he earned acclaim for Natsamrat. He also directed Prahaar: The Final Attack and received the Padma Shri in 2013.