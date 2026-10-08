Nana Patekar’s last film The Confession of Mary’s producer: ‘He sounded absolutely healthy’

Nana Patekar’s sudden death on October 8, has left the industry in a state of shock, and for producer Shreyans Hirawat, this news was particularly difficult to process. Producer of Nana Patekar’s last film, The Confession of Mary, Shreyans had spoken to the actor just a week or two ago, discussing the film’s screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, and even the aspect of a sequel to his highly-acclaimed Tirangaa (1993).

Speaking to SCREEN, Shreyans Hirawat recalled the moment he learnt about Nana’s death. “I actually received a news link on WhatsApp around 7:45 this morning from a Canadian journalist. I was completely shocked and immediately called Malhar (Nana’s son) to verify it. He couldn’t answer my call, but his message shortly thereafter confirmed what I was desperately hoping wasn’t true. I was shattered. I just couldn’t hold back my emotions. My last conversation with Nana ji kept playing in my mind, and all I could think about was how I had missed the opportunity to meet him again,” said the producer.

Speaking about the last film, directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the producer shared that Nana couldn’t travel to Toronto for the film’s screening but he was very curious to know the audience’s response. Shreyans shared, “Yes, we were in touch. In fact, we last spoke just a week or two ago, when we were still reeling in the joy and excitement of the Toronto screening of The Confession of Mary. He had really wanted to be there but couldn’t undertake such a long journey. He was particularly curious about the audience’s reaction and was genuinely happy to hear how well the screening had gone.”

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The producer added, “I got very close to him with confession but have had working relations with him for quite a while. Before hanging up, he asked me to come and meet him once I was back in Mumbai. And that is something I will always regret. I thought I would catch up with him at ease during Navratri. Little did I know that life wouldn’t give me that opportunity. He sounded absolutely hearty and healthy. Nothing about that conversation could have prepared me for something so sudden.”

With The Confession of Mary now being claimed as the last film of Nana Patekar, there are also questions about the status of his remaining work on the project. Shreyans revealed, “Yes, we had completed his entire shooting schedule, and thankfully, most of his dubbing work was also done. Only a few minor dialogue changes were pending. But at this moment, that is honestly the least of our concerns. We will find a way to address whatever little remains. Right now, it is very difficult to even think about the film from a technical or commercial perspective. We have lost someone who was not just an extraordinary artist but a wonderful human being, and that loss is far greater than anything else.”

Nana Patekar has quite many patriotic films to his credit, like Prahaar – The Final Attack (1991), Tirangaa (1993), Krantiveer (1994), Kohram (1999), The Attacks of 26/11 (2013) among others. Shreyans Hirawat, who has the IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) of Krantiveer, Tirangaa and Kohram, also discussed the sequel of the Tirangaa script.

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“We also discussed the sequel and certain aspects of the Tirangaa script. As always, he was full of enthusiasm and ideas. We have the IPR on most of these films, especially Tiranga, Krantiveer, Kohram etc,” revealed the producer.