‘Nana Patekar’s death is end of an era’: Akshay Kumar, CM Fadnavis lead tributes for actor

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive and powerful performers across nearly five decades, died on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was declared dead at 5:20 AM.

The news sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry and beyond. Actors, filmmakers, politicians and cricketers had taken to social media to pay tribute to a man whose voice, intensity and screen presence defined an era of Hindi and Marathi cinema that no single performer is likely to replicate.

Also Read: Nana Patekar Death Updates: Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath pay tribute to late actor

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Akshay Kumar recalls Nana Patekar’s ‘intensity’

Actor Akshay Kumar, who worked with Nana Patekar in Welcome and most recently in Housefull 5, recalled what made Nana Patekar’s screen presence unique. “Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance, he was completely his own,” Akshay Kumar wrote. “I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say.”

Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing.

He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own.

I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close.

Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone.

Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say. 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2026

Nana was ‘actor par excellence’: Riteish Deshmukh

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who worked with Nana Patekar, said the news felt like being hit by a truck. “An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting,” Deshmukh wrote on X. “There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all, a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or his poker-faced comedy.”

Deshmukh added that working with Nana Patekar in a Marathi film would “forever remain my unfulfilled desire” and called the actor’s death “truly the end of an era.” He thanked Patekar for “your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person.”

Prakash Raj shared a personal tribute that pointed to a friendship that went beyond professional courtesy. “Miss you my dear Nana ji. Will cherish the moments spent, conversations, arguments, the food you cooked, knowledge you shared. Thank you for coming into my life’s journey,” he wrote.

Also Read: Nana Patekar (1951-2026): From Parinda and Natsamrat, the actor who towered over Indian cinema

Story continues below this ad

‘Unmistakable honesty in Nana’s characters’: Jr NTR

Actor Jr NTR paid tribute to Patekar’s craft in a statement. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir, one of Indian cinema’s finest actors. There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed,” Jr NTR wrote. “His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen. A remarkable artist whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

Telugu actor Sai Kumar wrote: “Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Nana Patekar ji. His powerful performances and unforgettable presence will live on forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Tamil film producer G Dhananjayan noted Patekar’s contributions beyond Hindi cinema. “Shocked to learn the sudden demise of legendary actor Nana Patekar sir, a unique, exemplary and highly talented actor. Who can forget his roles in many Hindi and Marathi films, apart from Bommalattam and Kala in Tamil cinema. We will miss you sir. May your soul rest in peace,” he wrote.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis lauds Nana Patekar’s work with Naam Foundation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also mourned the loss, “Nana was as great-hearted as he was great on screen. He gave Marathi and Hindi cinema an entire era. From Krantiveer to Natsamrat, there is no parallel to the powerful and accomplished range of his acting. His death is a great loss to the film industry,” He also recalled Patekar’s work with the Naam Foundation and his contribution to farmers and drought-hit communities.

Story continues below this ad

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar posted one of the most emotional political tributes. “A titan of acting has departed. The news of the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar has truly shaken me to the core,” she wrote. “Nana, a beautiful confluence of authentic expression in acting and sensitive social awareness, immortalized countless characters through his powerful performances, from the stage to the silver screen. Through masterpieces like Natsamrat, Krantiveer, and Parinda, he left an indelible mark with his acting. Nana Patekar shared an extremely intimate and affectionate bond with Dada. Thus, the void left by his passing is especially heartbreaking for me and our family as well.”

अभिनयाचा एक युगपुरुष हरपला… ज्येष्ठ अभिनेते नाना पाटेकर यांच्या निधनाची बातमी मनाला अक्षरशः चटका लावणारी आहे. अभिनयाचा अस्सल आविष्कार आणि संवेदनशील सामाजिक जाणिवांचा सुंदर संगम असलेल्या नानांनी रंगभूमीपासून रुपेरी पडद्यापर्यंत आपल्या दमदार अभिनयाने असंख्य व्यक्तिरेखा अजरामर केल्या. ‘नटसम्राट’, ‘क्रांतिवीर’, ‘परिंदा’ यांसारख्या कलाकृतींमधून त्यांनी आपल्या अभिनयाची अमीट छाप उमटवली. नाना पाटेकर यांचे दादांशी अतिशय जिव्हाळ्याचे आणि आपुलकीचे संबंध होते. त्यामुळे त्यांच्या निधनाने झालेली पोकळी माझ्यासाठी आणि आमच्या कुटुंबासाठीही विशेष दुःखद आहे. कलेसोबतच सामाजिक बांधिलकी जपत त्यांनी समाजातील वंचित घटक आणि शेतकरी बांधवांसाठी केलेले कार्यही सदैव प्रेरणादायी राहील. आज अभिनयविश्वातील एक संवेदनशील मन, एक दमदार आवाज आणि एक अस्सल कलाकार हरपला आहे. या अष्टपैलू, संवेदनशील कलाकाराला माझी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली.

नानांच्या स्मृती, त्यांच्या भूमिका आणि त्यांचे अमूल्य योगदान सदैव आपल्या मनात जिवंत राहील. — Sunetra Ajit Pawar (@SunetraA_Pawar) October 8, 2026

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote: “Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti.”