Nana Patekar visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence in Patna

Nana Patekar met late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K K Singh in Patna. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram, Nana Patekar/Facebook) Nana Patekar met late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K K Singh in Patna. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram, Nana Patekar/Facebook)

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar on Sunday visited the residence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput here to pay his condolences.

Patekar, who was in Bihar to take part in a cultural function of CRPF at Mokamah (in Patna district), met the late actor’s father K K Singh at the Rajiv Nagar home in the state capital.

“I just met his (late actors) father. And what else I can do,” Patekar said after meeting the family. The actor did not respond to media persons’ queries about nepotism in Bollywood or demand for a CBI probe into the young actor’s suicide.

34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14.

The family of Sushant Singh Rajput has decided to turn the Patna house, where the actor spent his childhood, into a memorial. Besides, a foundation to be named after him will also be set up to support young and budding talents.

Also Read | Sushant dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with heart of lion: Family

The family has also announced that Sushant’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page will be maintained as “legacy accounts to keep his memories alive.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.