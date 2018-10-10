Will boycott Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl and Alok Nath if they fail to respond to show-cause notice: FWCIE

Ashoke Pandit is the President of Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA).

Bollywood celebrities Alok Nath, Nana Patekar and Vikas Bahl will face a boycott from more than five lakh members of the Federation of Western Cine India Employees (FWCIE) if they don’t respond to the film body’s show-cause notice within 10 days of their release, the organisation today said.

FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit and other core members made the announcement at a press conference held at the Film Federation office.

After Patekar and Bahl, Nath is the latest celebrity to have been sent the show-cause notice following multiple allegations against him, including of sexual assault and harassment.

“We want to create a fear psychosis so that no one even dares to think about misusing his or her power. At the same time, we want to listen to the other party as well. So, we will give them time to respond. If they fail to respond, our workers will not work with them,” Pandit told mediapersons.

Also Read | Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association sends show-cause notice to Vikas Bahl

Yesterday, Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) sent a show cause notice to Vikas Bahl.

Also Read | Alok Nath planning to file defamation suits against Vinta Nanda and Sandhya Mridul, says his lawyer

Also, earlier in the day, actor Aamir Khan met with The Film and Television Producers Guild of India to discuss ways to ensure safe environment for women in the industry amid multiple allegations against Bollywood celebrities.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd