scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Nana Patekar to headline Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Vaccine War

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri said that actor Nana Patekar 'surrendered himself' to the script of The Vaccine War.

Nana PatekarNana Patekar will star in the film The Vaccine War. (Photo: Vivek Agnihotri/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Nana Patekar to headline Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Vaccine War
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, on Friday, officially confirmed that his upcoming film The Vaccine War will be headlined by none other than Nana Patekar.

“At I Am Buddha, we are committed to working with the best talent of Indian cinema. For The Vaccine War, the protagonist had to be powerful, credible and underplayed. And when we were thinking to cast somebody whose performance is unquestionable, the only name we thought of was Nana Patekar. He is one of that rare breed of actors who in any role shines and who has never compromised with his craft,” said Agnihotri.

He added, “I am extremely glad that Pallavi Joshi (producer) and I made this choice of Nana Patekar leading the film. He has given one of the most powerful, credible, and amazing performances of his career. He surrendered himself to the script and the character which is a very very rare quality among stars. And we are so happy and delighted that Nana Patekar is acting in one of the most important films of our times. Most inspiring and honest film of our times. The most sincere and truthful film of our times, The Vaccine War”.

Being helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Vaccine War revolves around India’s contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Pallavi, too, expressed happiness about having Nana Patekar on board.

Also read |Pathaan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan’s film posts historic numbers on Republic Day, soars past Rs 130 crore in two days

“Nana is probably that rare breed of actor who is crazy about cinema. His entire focus is always on the betterment of the project. He gets so involved in the script that sometimes the lines between Nana the person and the character he plays, get blurred. Every take of Nana is different. He actually offers a buffet of choices within the given brief and parameters. This kind of commitment is a rarity in these days of quick fix fame. As an actor, it makes me proud that Nana Patekar and I belong to the same profession. It was sheer magic to see his character unfold on screen with every single shot,” Pallavi shared.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day

Anupam Kher and Kantara star Sapthami Gowda are also part of The Vaccine War.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 20:47 IST
Next Story

Man alleged to be involved in nearly 400 cybercrimes held in Mumbai

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close