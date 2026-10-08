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Nana Patekar funeral: Actor to be cremated with full state honours, announces Maharashtra government
Nana Patekar's funeral will take place with full state honours in Pune today. The actor died early on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. that he will be accorded full state honours.
Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning, at the age of 75. The actor, before reaching the hospital in Goa, had breathed his last. Despite the continuous efforts by the doctors, their attempt to revive Nana was unsuccessful. Given the actor’s contribution to the Hindi and Marathi cinema, theatre, his initiative for the farmers through his foundation, the Maharashtra government has decided to cremate him with state honours. Minister of Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, confirmed this news by tweeting on his X account.
Ashish Shelar tweeted, “Considering the unparalleled contribution of actor Nana Patekar to Marathi plays as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema, we have decided to conduct his last rites “with full state honors.’” As per PTI, the final rites may take place at his farmhouse in Pune’s Donje area at 4 pm today.
अभिनेते नाना पाटेकर यांचे मराठी नाटकासह मराठी, हिंदी सिनेमातील अतुलनीय योगदान पाहता त्यांचे अंत्यसंस्कार “शासकीय इतमामात” करण्याचा निर्णय आम्ही केला आहे.
— Adv. Ashish Shelar – ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 8, 2026
Dr. Shekhar Salkar, oncologist, treated Nana Patekar upon his arrival at the hospital, however, while speaking to PTI, the doctor stated that he was “brought dead” to the hospital and despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR and cardiac massage, he couldn’t be revived, and because he wasn’t a registered patient at the Manipal Hospital, a medico-legal case has been registered, and the postmortem will be held at a medical college in Goa, and subsequently, the body will be handed over to the family.
Nana Patekar began his career in 1978 with Gaman, and went on to become one of the finest and bankable names in the industry. He remained actively involved in films over the years. From The Vaccine War in 2023 to the Marathi film Ole Aale in 2024, Vanvaas in the same year, Housefull 5 in 2025 and O’Romeo in 2026, the legendary actor continued to entertain the audience. His last project was with his Welcome co-actor, Anil Kapoor, in Subedaar, where he appeared for a special cameo as Nana Waghmare.
He was also part of filmmaker Prakash Jha’s Sankalp, starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Kapoor and Neera Kabi, among others. The show is streaming on Amazon MX Player.
Nana Patekar was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri in 2013, three National Film Awards, 4 Filmfare Awards, 2 Maharashtra State Film Awards, and 2 Filmfare Awards Marathi.
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