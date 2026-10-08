Nana Patekar funeral: Actor to be cremated with full state honours, announces Maharashtra government

Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning, at the age of 75. The actor, before reaching the hospital in Goa, had breathed his last. Despite the continuous efforts by the doctors, their attempt to revive Nana was unsuccessful. Given the actor’s contribution to the Hindi and Marathi cinema, theatre, his initiative for the farmers through his foundation, the Maharashtra government has decided to cremate him with state honours. Minister of Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, confirmed this news by tweeting on his X account.

Ashish Shelar tweeted, “Considering the unparalleled contribution of actor Nana Patekar to Marathi plays as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema, we have decided to conduct his last rites “with full state honors.’” As per PTI, the final rites may take place at his farmhouse in Pune’s Donje area at 4 pm today.