‘I’ll hit you: Why Nana Patekar once ‘threatened’ Pankaj Tripathi on the sets of Rajinikanth’s Kaala

Most people would remember Pa Ranjith’s Kaala, where Rajinikanth locked horns with Nana Patekar. Both actors delivered spectacular performances, but there was also Pankaj Tripathi in the film, who played a relatively minor role. Recently, Nana Patekar opened up about his reaction upon seeing Pankaj on the sets, expressing surprise and even frustration that the actor was taking a small role in such a major project.

‘Never take such roles again, or I’ll hit you’

In a conversation with News18, he recalled, “We were shooting the film Kaala with Rajinikanth Anna. Pankaj Tripathi was playing a very small role, of a police officer. I saw him and asked, ‘Pankaj, what are you doing here?’ He replied, ‘It’s a small role.’ I said, ‘Why do you take such roles?’ He said, ‘No, sir, it’s you, it’s Anna (Rajinikanth). I wanted to work with you people.’”