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‘I’ll hit you: Why Nana Patekar once ‘threatened’ Pankaj Tripathi on the sets of Rajinikanth’s Kaala
Nana Patekar recalled that he was surprised to see Pankaj Tripathi playing a minor role in Rajinikanth’s Kaala and said he should avoid such roles, as he is already a big actor.
Most people would remember Pa Ranjith’s Kaala, where Rajinikanth locked horns with Nana Patekar. Both actors delivered spectacular performances, but there was also Pankaj Tripathi in the film, who played a relatively minor role. Recently, Nana Patekar opened up about his reaction upon seeing Pankaj on the sets, expressing surprise and even frustration that the actor was taking a small role in such a major project.
‘Never take such roles again, or I’ll hit you’
In a conversation with News18, he recalled, “We were shooting the film Kaala with Rajinikanth Anna. Pankaj Tripathi was playing a very small role, of a police officer. I saw him and asked, ‘Pankaj, what are you doing here?’ He replied, ‘It’s a small role.’ I said, ‘Why do you take such roles?’ He said, ‘No, sir, it’s you, it’s Anna (Rajinikanth). I wanted to work with you people.’”
Nana added that he was both surprised and a little angry, saying, “I told him, ‘You are already a very big actor. Working with us won’t make you bigger; you are already big. Never take such roles again, or I’ll hit you.’”
Pankaj Tripathi on taking break from acting
While Nana Patekar was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Sankalp, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro in Dino. Recently, Pankaj spoke about needing a break from acting to introspect and heal, both mentally and physically. The actor revealed that he did not sign a single film for an entire year after his father’s demise.
Also Read | ‘I’m actively working on Raajneeti 2’: Prakash Jha says it has always been tough to tell stories that challenge the status quo
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “I took time off to work on myself and heal, physically and mentally. That’s why I’ve lost weight. I work out for three hours a day, six days a week. I also travelled, trips that I’d been putting off for a long time.” He went onto admitted that although he wasn’t busy, he often told people he was occupied, using the time instead for self-reflection and recovery.
In the same chat, he also shared that during this period, he became somewhat disillusioned with acting and would often find himself impatiently waiting for shoots to wrap. “This mindset deeply concerned me, because I felt I wasn’t doing justice to the profession I had worked so hard to enter. I love this profession so much. I’ve made so many sacrifices to get here, and if I’m spending my days just waiting for shoots to wrap, then something’s wrong. That’s why I took a break.”
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