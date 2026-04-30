Nana Patekar stuns internet with 15 tricep dips at 76, fans in awe of Atul Kasbekar-shared video

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has left fans and fitness enthusiasts amazed after a video of him performing 15 tricep dips at the age of 76 went viral on social media. The clip, shared by photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar, quickly gained traction online, with many praising the actor’s remarkable strength and discipline.

Sharing the clip, Atul wrote, “A-Ho Nana Sahebbb…!!! You just made me reset my fitness goals!! That’s #NanaPatekar ji He’s 76. That’s him cranking out tricep dips on the bars He did 15 (I started recording late) I’m slow on the draw some days 😅😅😅But…Back to Nana Saheb What. A. Legend.”

Watch Nana Patekar’s gym clip here: