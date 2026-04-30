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Nana Patekar stuns internet with 15 tricep dips at 76, fans in awe of Atul Kasbekar-shared video
At 76, Nana Patekar proves age is just a number as a viral workout video showcasing his strength and agility takes the internet by storm.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar has left fans and fitness enthusiasts amazed after a video of him performing 15 tricep dips at the age of 76 went viral on social media. The clip, shared by photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar, quickly gained traction online, with many praising the actor’s remarkable strength and discipline.
Sharing the clip, Atul wrote, “A-Ho Nana Sahebbb…!!! You just made me reset my fitness goals!! That’s #NanaPatekar ji He’s 76. That’s him cranking out tricep dips on the bars He did 15 (I started recording late) I’m slow on the draw some days 😅😅😅But…Back to Nana Saheb What. A. Legend.”
Watch Nana Patekar’s gym clip here:
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In the video, Nana is seen effortlessly completing the dips without showing signs of fatigue, highlighting his impressive fitness levels even at this stage of life.
Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration, with many calling him an inspiration and jokingly referencing his iconic character with lines like “Control Uday control.”
A fan wrote, “70 Years me Ye JOSH 😘👏,” while another posted, “That’s pretty smashing 🔥.”
Shilpa Shetty too reacted to the clip with clap emojis.
Nana Patekar on work front
On the work front, Nana Patekar continues to remain active with selective yet impactful projects. Known for his powerful performances, he was recently seen in The Vaccine War, where his role was widely appreciated for its intensity and depth.
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