‘Nana Patekar slapped me in a scene, I had tears in my eyes so I slapped him back’: Madhoo

Nana Patekar is famously known for his intense acting style, fiery temperament, and occasional on-set clashes. One such incident occurred during the making of the 1997 film Yeshwant, when he ended up slapping his co-star Madhoo during a scene — only for her to immediately slap him back. The two actors played husband and wife in director Anil Mattoo’s film. Recalling the incident in an interview with Hindi Rush, Madhoo revealed that the scene required her to cry, but Nana strongly objected when she reached for glycerin.

“With Nana Patekar, I became a method actor,” she said. “There was a scene where I was supposed to use glycerin. He didn’t let me use it. He was like, ‘Feel it, you should have natural tears.’ But I couldn’t do it. What he did then was slap me for real. He slapped me so hard that I naturally had tears in my eyes.” The actress admitted that the unexpected slap left her furious.