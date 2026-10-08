Nana Patekar said he’s not a Bollywood star: ‘I’m a villager, have more money then I need’

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died at 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa, often spoke about a life far removed from the glamour and excess associated with Bollywood. At his farmhouse in Donje on the outskirts of Pune, Nana Patekar spent much of his time surrounded by mountains, fields, animals and books.

In his 2024 appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, the veteran actor spoke at length about his Pune farmhouse and the routine he followed there. He spoke about his five cows, a bull, cooking his own meals, working out in his home gym, reading books and waking up to peacocks.

“I am not from the film industry. I come here, work and leave. I have never even gone to parties here. I am a man from the village and I will always remain one. I like it there. I feel as if I have got my childhood back,” Nana Patekar told Amitabh Bachchan during the episode.

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The actor said his days at the farmhouse began with two hours at the gym he had built there. He would then visit his fields, check on the farm and return to prepare his breakfast and lunch himself.

“I am a good cook,” he said.

He spoke of spending his evenings reading, living without air conditioning and enjoying the landscape around his home.

“There are mountains all around us and we live in the middle,” he said, describing the difference between his life in the city and at the farmhouse.

Birds would wake him in the morning, he recalled, while as many as 25 to 30 peacocks would sometimes visit the property.

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“Twenty-five, 30 peacocks come in the morning. It is a lot of fun. There is so much peace, life is so simple,” he recalled.

Nana told Amitabh Bachchan that he had received far more from life than he had ever wanted.

“I have got many times more than what I wished for. When your needs are limited, life becomes very easy,” he said.

During the conversation, he also urged Amitabh Bachchan to take a break from his busy schedule and spend a week with him in the village. He invited him to experience the quiet life there and asked him to associate himself with Naam Foundation, the organisation Nana Patekar co-founded to work on rural and social causes.

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‘My pocket money was 25 paise’

Nana Patekar had studied commercial art at the JJ School of Arts and initially worked as a visualiser at an advertising agency. But his love for theatre eventually led him to leave the job and pursue acting.

In the KBC episode, Nana recalled that his dean would give students work designing government posters, including campaigns on family planning and anti-smoking. He also took up jobs painting zebra crossings, earning Rs 15 for the work.

“There was poverty, there was hardship. My dean would give us work — making government posters about family planning, anti-smoking campaigns and such things. We would get paid for it. Sometimes, we even got work painting zebra crossings, for which we were paid Rs 15. I never stretched my hand in front of anyone. Whatever work came my way, I kept doing it,” he recalled.

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“My pocket money was 25 paise. I would take a chapati wrapped in newspaper. I could buy usal for 15 paise and two bananas for 10 paise. That is how I managed with 25 paise,” he added.

‘I earned Rs 35 a month’

Nana Patekar also recalled that when he was in Class IX, his father’s business collapsed after someone obtained his signature fraudulently, leaving the family in severe financial difficulty. He began working while still in school, walking eight kilometres each way to paint cinema posters. He earned Rs 35 a month and received one meal a day for the work.

“I had to come from school at 1.30 pm, eat something, walk eight kilometres there and eight kilometres back. There were cinema posters there, and I got work painting them. I earned Rs 35 a month and got one meal a day,” he said.

He also remembered that there were evenings when, while eating, he would wonder whether his mother had eaten. But the hunger was so overwhelming that he would finish his own meal before thinking further about it.

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“While having dinner in the evening, I would think whether my mother had eaten or not. But I would finish my food because the hunger was so great that I could not think about her at that moment. But what those days taught me, you cannot learn in any school or college,” he said.

The day he saw his own face on a poster

Years later, Nana Patekar was travelling from Bandra when he spotted a poster of his 1986 film Ankush on a lamp post. At the time, film posters were commonly put up on lamp posts across Mumbai.

“I saw another lamp post with the poster. Then another. By the time I reached Dadar, I had seen my poster on every lamp post,” he recalled.

“The poster was the same, the size was the same. But seeing my own poster there felt so good.”

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Directed by N. Chandra, Ankush marked an important early phase in Nana Patekar’s career. His performance in the film helped establish the intensity and rawness that would become central to his screen persona.

Nana Patekar eventually became a three-time National Award winner, with acclaimed performances in films including Parinda, Krantiveer and Agni Sakshi. He moved comfortably between intense dramas, Marathi cinema and mainstream Hindi films. He received Padma Shri in 2013.