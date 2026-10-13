Nana Patekar remembers Irrfan’s last days in old video: ‘He told me he loves raat rani flowers’

Actor Nana Patekar, who died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 8, is being remembered through his old interviews and conversations. In one such video, Nana speaks to filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj about Irrfan Khan, recalling the late actor’s humble nature, his journey to stardom and a special memory from his final days.

In the video, Nana Patekar spoke about how Irrfan Khan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar, had asked him to recommend her husband for work during the making of Khamoshi: The Musical. Nana said he believed Irrfan would one day become such a successful actor that others would seek his recommendations.

Talking about Irrfan, Nana said, “What a wonderful person he was. His wife was working on Khamoshi and would always ask me, ‘Nana, please recommend his name.’ I would tell her, ‘One day, he will recommend our names.’ He will become a very big actor. And he made a name for himself. He left us far too soon.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Nana also remembered how Irrfan remained humble even after becoming a well-known actor. He said fame never changed his nature.

“In our industry, people become stars very quickly, but he was not like that. Even though he became such a big star, he never had any of those airs.”

Vishal Bhardwaj agreed with Nana and described Irrfan as a rare personality.

ALSO READ: ‘I want all of them gone’: Tanushree speaks out amid row over remarks on Nana Patekar’s death

Story continues below this ad

Nana Patekar remembers Irrfan Khan’s love for raatrani flowers

Nana Patekar also shared a memory from a visit to Irrfan Khan’s home in Madh when the actor was seriously ill. During their meeting, Irrfan told him about his love for raatrani, also known as night-blooming jasmine.

“I went to his house in Madh. He was very ill then. He told me, ‘Mujhe raatrani ka phool bahut pasand hai. Bas ye yaad rakhna.’ (I love night-blooming jasmine. Please remember that.) Sometimes, I feel I should plant a raatrani tree at his house in Madh,” Nana had said in the video.

Listening to great people makes us greater. ❤️✨ This conversation between the legendary actor Nana Patekar and the renowned filmmaker, director, writer, lyricist, and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj may seem ordinary, but it holds profound wisdom. It’s a must-watch not just for Hindi cinema lovers, but for everyone who appreciates the art of learning from great minds. 🙏❤️ — Arun K. Yadav (@Arun73326698) October 12, 2026

Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020, after battling cancer. He was known for his performances in Indian and international films.

Sutapa Sikdar pays tribute to Nana Patekar

After Nana Patekar’s death, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shared a still from Khamoshi: The Musical and wrote an emotional tribute to the actor.

She wrote, “My first film ‘khamoshi the musical with NANA . He was known for his anger. I was known in my head for my righteousness. Till date I wondered what is it that made him like me? He was kind to me and generous . And we both hated living in a city. He moved to village I am trying to. I shall meet you soon main irrfan aur Aap mil baithenge chai ke saath aur gaaliyan denge galat baaton ko.. agla station sukoon wala ho yehi meri dua hai aapke leeye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sutapa Sikdar (@sikdarsutapa)

Story continues below this ad

Nana Patekar’s funeral held with full state honours

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse, popularly known as Nanachi Wadi, in Donje village on the outskirts of Pune, last Thursday. His last rites were performed at around 11.30 pm in the presence of family members, political leaders, film personalities and more than 1,000 admirers.

His son, Malhar, lit the funeral pyre, while a 21-gun salute by female police officers marked the ceremony. Fans gathered at the farmhouse to pay their last respects, chanting “Nana Patekar amar rahe!”

Actors Jackie Shroff, Anil Sharma and producer Sajid Nadiadwala were among those who attended the funeral. Several political leaders were also present.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Nana’s native village to pay his last respects. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid tribute to the actor at Pune airport before leaving for Mumbai.

Story continues below this ad

Nana Patekar had reportedly completed filming for Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini before his death. He is also expected to appear in upcoming films The Confession of Mary, Vedanta, Eetha and Kuku Ki Kundali.