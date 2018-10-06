Nana Patekar reacts on Tanushree Dutta’s harassment allegations: What is a lie, is a lie

Nana Patekar reacts on Tanushree Dutta’s harassment allegations

Actor Nana Patekar has returned from Jaisalmer after wrapping the shoot of his upcoming film, Housefull 4. The actor has been under the scanner after actor Tanushree Dutta levied sexual harrassment allegations against him. She has publicly stated Nana Patekar’s alleged sexual misconduct on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.

On Saturday, when Nana Patekar was on his way back to Mumbai, media personnel asked him about the allegations levied on him. He did not take any questions while he was at Jaisalmer airport.

On reaching the Mumbai airport, when the media asked Nana Patekar about the sexual harrassment allegations that Tanushree Dutta has levied on him, he said, “Whatever I had to say, I said 10 years back. What is a lie, is a lie. I’ll hold a press conference soon.”

Tanushree Dutta had opened up about her experience back in 2008 as well. Tanushree’s allegations had not picked momentum in 2008 as nobody had extended their support to her then. But this time on, a lot of actors like Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Konkana Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, have come forward extending their support to her and have lauded her courage for speaking up.

However, Tanushree was recently slapped with two legal notices by Nana Patekar and director Vivek Agnihotri, with whom she worked in the film Chocolate.

