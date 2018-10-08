Follow Us:
Monday, October 08, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life

Nana Patekar: The truth which was 10 years ago remains the same today

Nana Patekar broke his silence. Though he refrained from divulging much details, all he said was the truth will not change. Nana has been accused by Tanushree Dutta for sexual harassment during the shooting of Horn Ok Pleassss.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 8, 2018 4:31:06 pm

nana patekar Nana Patekar at the press conference in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nana Patekar on Monday addressed the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by Tanushree Dutta.

At the press conference, Patekar said, “My lawyer has advised me not to speak on the matter. Hence, I kept silent. Otherwise, I would have no issues talking to the press.”

Also read | Nana Patekar addresses sexual harassment allegations LIVE UPDATES

On further prodding, the actor said, “What should I say? I said 10 years ago. The truth which was 10 years ago remains the same today and will continue to be tomorrow as well.”

Check out some photos of Nana Patekar from the press conference

nana patekar press conference Nana Patekar spoke to media in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
nana patekar statement Nana Patekar excused himself from giving any statement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
nana patekar case Nana Patekar surrounded by media. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HOT DEALS

A few days ago, Tanushree Dutta, in an interview with Zoom channel, revealed how Nana Patekar harassed her during a song shoot on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss. She even held choreographer Ganesh Acharya responsible. In a video that soon surfaced, one could see Tanushree’s car been attacked as she was trying to leave the shooting venue. As per Tanushree, the director and producer of the film called the goons to threaten her from taking any action.

Nana has already sent a legal notice to Tanushree. When the media on Sunday asked the actor about the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him, Nana said, “Whatever I had to say, I said 10 years back. What is a lie, is a lie. I’ll hold a press conference soon.”

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain on meeting Salman Khan for the first time
Watch Now
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain on meeting Salman Khan for the first time
Buzzing Now
Advertisement