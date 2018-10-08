Nana Patekar: The truth which was 10 years ago remains the same today

Nana Patekar at the press conference in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nana Patekar on Monday addressed the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by Tanushree Dutta.

At the press conference, Patekar said, “My lawyer has advised me not to speak on the matter. Hence, I kept silent. Otherwise, I would have no issues talking to the press.”

On further prodding, the actor said, “What should I say? I said 10 years ago. The truth which was 10 years ago remains the same today and will continue to be tomorrow as well.”

A few days ago, Tanushree Dutta, in an interview with Zoom channel, revealed how Nana Patekar harassed her during a song shoot on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss. She even held choreographer Ganesh Acharya responsible. In a video that soon surfaced, one could see Tanushree’s car been attacked as she was trying to leave the shooting venue. As per Tanushree, the director and producer of the film called the goons to threaten her from taking any action.

Nana has already sent a legal notice to Tanushree. When the media on Sunday asked the actor about the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him, Nana said, “Whatever I had to say, I said 10 years back. What is a lie, is a lie. I’ll hold a press conference soon.”

