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Nana Patekar’s prayer meet held in Mumbai; Tukaram Mundhe remembers his late friend
A prayer meet for Nana Patekar was held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The actor died on October 8.
A week after veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death on October 8, a prayer meet was held in Mumbai on October 15, where some industry personalities gathered to pay their last respects. Actors Shivaji Satam, Varsha Usgaonkar and Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe were among the attendees.
The prayer meeting was held at the PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy complex in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area. The gathering also saw actor Rohini Hattangadi, filmmaker Sanjay Jadhav, director Mehul Kumar and Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.
According to ANI, Mundhe, who shared a close bond with the late actor, spoke about his sensitivity, social consciousness and commitment to helping the underprivileged. “He was a truly wonderful person. He was a sensitive individual. His views on society were very straightforward. He was a man of great utility and purpose. He was an integral part of society, deeply concerned with how to help others, especially the poor, and how to uplift them… To me, this statement holds the utmost importance… We are trying to follow that same path,” Mundhe said at the gathering.
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Filmmaker and actor Pravin Tarde, known for directing Deool Band, criticised Bollywood personalities for their alleged absence from Nana’s funeral.
In an interview with ABP Majha, Tarde said, “The fact that Bollywood people did not attend the funeral does not diminish Nana’s greatness. Bollywood is not bigger than Nana. Nana was a very great man. A few thousand farmers attended Nana’s funeral procession. They smelt of sweat and soil. That farmer is more important than anyone in Bollywood wearing perfume.”
Expressing his disappointment, Tarde added, “If you ask whether I have a complaint, then yes, I do. Bollywood people should have attended the funeral. At the very least, those whom Nana called his friends should have been there. Jackie Shroff and Suresh Wadkar attended.”
Nana Patekar’s last rites were held at his farmhouse in Pune on October 8. He died at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack.
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