Nana Patekar’s prayer meet held in Mumbai; Tukaram Mundhe remembers his late friend

A week after veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death on October 8, a prayer meet was held in Mumbai on October 15, where some industry personalities gathered to pay their last respects. Actors Shivaji Satam, Varsha Usgaonkar and Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe were among the attendees.

The prayer meeting was held at the PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy complex in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area. The gathering also saw actor Rohini Hattangadi, filmmaker Sanjay Jadhav, director Mehul Kumar and Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

According to ANI, Mundhe, who shared a close bond with the late actor, spoke about his sensitivity, social consciousness and commitment to helping the underprivileged. “He was a truly wonderful person. He was a sensitive individual. His views on society were very straightforward. He was a man of great utility and purpose. He was an integral part of society, deeply concerned with how to help others, especially the poor, and how to uplift them… To me, this statement holds the utmost importance… We are trying to follow that same path,” Mundhe said at the gathering.