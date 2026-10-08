‘They died of heart attack’: Nana Patekar spoke of Natsamrat curse, kept wood ready for funeral

Actor Nana Patekar died of a cardiac arrest in Goa on Thursday morning. The actor’s last rites will be performed later this afternoon at his farmhouse in Pune. While the film and political industry is mourning the actor’s demise, an old video of the actor has surfaced on social media, where he spoke about every actor who performed Natsamrat, the play, dying of a heart attack. Nana Patekar starred in the film, Natsamrat.

An old video of Nana Patekar surfaced on Reddit. The video, which was initially shared by ABP Mazaa, shows Nana Patekar talking at an event where he said, “Whoever has done Natsamrat, the play, has died of a heart attack. When I was approached for Natsamrat, I refused to do the play. I said I would do the film. You put your life into the play; had I done that too, I would have died 10,15, or 25 years back. Once you do the role in cinema, it is immortal. Dr Laagu, Dutta Bhatt, Chandrakant Gokhale, everyone did Natsamrat the play, whoever was a part of it all died of a heart attack. Dr Laagu and Dutta Bhatt were my reference when I was doing Natsamrat; what I have done is nothing compared to the original play they performed.”

Also Read: Hours before death, Nana Patekar messaged friend at 2:30 am he was unwell

In one of his earlier speeches, Nana Patekar mentioned that every actor who had previously portrayed the character of Natsamrat had died of a heart attack.

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Back in 2023, during the promotions of The Vaccine War, Nana Patekar had also spoken to Aaj Tak about how everyone has to die one day and he has already prepared for his last rites. “Humko maloom hain hume 12 mann lakdi lagne vali hai. Yahi meri final property hai. Iske saath main chala chaunga. Maine apni 12 mann lakdiyan rakhi hui hain. Vo sukhi hain. Usi mein mujhe jalana. Geeli lakdi mat istemaal karna. (I know I will need 12 maunds of wood. That is my final property. I will leave with just that. I have kept aside 12 maunds of wood. It is dry. Cremate me with that. Don’t use wet wood.)”

He had also joked that wet wood would create smoke, which would make everyone’s eyes water, leading to a misunderstanding that people were crying for him. “Phir aankh se paani ayega… aise mein marte waqt galatfehmi hogi ki mere liye ro rahe hain. Kam se kam marte waqt galatfehmi nahi honi chahiye. (Then tears will come to their eyes… At that moment, I might misunderstand and think they are crying for me; at least there shouldn’t be any misunderstanding when I’m dying.)”

Nana Patekar’s death

Nana Patekar was declared dead around 5:20 am. He had been feeling unwell since 2:30 am and was rushed to the hospital around 4:30 am. The doctors also tried to resuscitate him with CPR for 45 minutes, but they couldn’t save him. A few hours before he died, Nana Patekar had messaged a friend.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of the oncology department at Manipal Hospital, Goa, told the media, “From the information that we have received, he (Nana) messaged his friend that he was not feeling well somewhere around 2.30 am…that he was feeling uncomfortable…but since it was late night time, I think his friend could not get the message properly on time.”

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“He (friend) reached his (Patekar’s) house around 4 am when he was sweating and gasping…then his caretaker came here, took the ambulance, and went to the residence, which is nearby. When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive. By the time they reached, he was unresponsive; they started CPR in the house, shifted him on CPR to the hospital, but by the time it was too late, and he was declared dead at 5.20 am. Nana Patekar was brought dead to our hospital at around 4.20 am. We tried our best to give him CPR,” Dr Salkar said.

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Later, Nana Patekar’s body was shifted to Goa Medical College for post-mortem, after which the body would be handed over to his relatives. Nana Patekar’s last rites will be held at his farmhouse in Donje, near Pune. The actor will be cremated with full state honours.