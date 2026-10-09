Nana Patekar could ‘barely hold back tears’ after breakup with Manisha Koirala: ‘I miss her’

Nana Patekar died on Thursday, October 8, at his residence in Goa. His death came as a shock to his family, fans and peers, as the world remembered the actor who had created a unique niche for himself in the film industry. While Nana was never seen as the conventional mainstream Bollywood hero, the actor found himself to be a common subject in the film tabloids of the 1990s where his relationship with Manisha Koirala was often discussed. While Nana and Manisha maintained a dignified silence around the subject for some time, Nana couldn’t hold back his emotions after the two broke up.

‘I miss Manisha,’ said Nana

In an interview published in 1997, Nana was on the verge of tears when he opened up about his feeling after the couple had broken up. “It’s a very difficult phase. You have to experience it to know the pain. I can’t find words to describe the pain I went through. Please, let’s not talk about this. I miss Manisha,” he said.

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Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala had worked together in films like Khamoshi and Agni Sakshi, and were quite appreciated for their performances in these films. Nana had even won a National Film Award for his work in Agni Sakshi. The two were filming for Yug Purush when they broke up.

Even after their breakup, he never aired their dirty laundry in public and spoke highly of Manisha. “Manisha has an inborn talent. She’s the most sensitive actress around. She’s like a kasturi hiran, she still has to realise that she doesn’t need to keep pace with anyone. She has it all and that’s more than enough,” he said.

‘Can barely hold back the tears’

At the time, Manisha was already going through a difficult phase in her life. Years later, she opened up about her dependence on alcohol in her memoir Healed and shared, “To take my mind off shoots, to numb myself, I started drinking. If I was on a diet, it would be vodka.” In the 1990s, Manisha was in the thick of this phase and Nana hinted at it in the same interview, “I can barely hold back the tears when I see what she’s doing to herself. Maybe I don’t have the right to say anything about her today.”

Nana Patekar was married to his wife Neelkanthi during his relationship with Manisha, but he was separated from his wife. Nana and Neelkanthi never got divorced. Manisha got married to businessman Samrat Dahal in 2010 but the marriage ended after two years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

Upon Nana’s death, Manisha paid her tribute to the late actor via Instagram as she wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of a great actor and a true stalwart of the craft. His contribution to cinema and his dedication to his craft will always be remembered.”

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Nana Patekar was laid to rest with full State honours at his farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night.

DISCLAIMER: This article reflects on personal relationships, past emotional struggles, and addiction in a non-advisory, reflective context. Readers in emotional distress or seeking support for substance use are encouraged to consult qualified health professionals or support services.