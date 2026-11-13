Nana Patekar lived 4 minutes away from hospital, says Mahesh Manjrekar: ‘I wonder why didn’t he go’

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has opened up about the sudden death of his close friend Nana Patekar, admitting that he is still struggling to accept that he is gone. Manjrekar, who was in London when the veteran actor died in Goa, regrets not being able to see him one last time. Nana Patekar died on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa.

In a conversation with News18 Marathi, he recalled their decades-long friendship, spoke about Nana’s final hours and questioned why he did not seek medical help sooner. He also revisited the Tanushree Dutta controversy, maintaining that Nana had suffered immensely because of the allegations.

Mahesh Manjrekar regrets not meeting Nana Patekar before his death

Recalling his equation with Nana, Manjrekar said they shared a friendship in which exchanging abuses was almost a way of expressing affection. He admitted that had Nana been around, he would have scolded him for leaving so suddenly, particularly when he was away.

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“It was so unfair of him to leave. I would have abused him and told him that it was not fair to go like this. You had no right to leave, especially when I wasn’t around. At least you could have fallen sick and let us know that you were unwell, so that we could have come and looked after you. But everything happened so suddenly. It was unfortunate,” he said.

Manjrekar also recalled what he learnt about Nana’s final hours. According to him, the actor started feeling uneasy at around 2.30 am and informed his family about his discomfort. He reportedly contacted his elder brother again around 3.30 am, saying he was still not feeling well. His brother subsequently reached his residence and suggested taking him to a hospital.

Manjrekar pointed out that one of Goa’s best hospitals was barely four minutes from Nana’s home. However, the actor reportedly thought his discomfort was caused by gas and was reluctant to seek medical attention. While he was speaking about his condition, he suffered a massive cardiac attack.

Manjrekar said, “I keep wondering why he didn’t go to the hospital in the first place when it was so close to his house. Why didn’t he go? I am now stressing too much about these ifs and buts.”

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He added that Nana’s death was particularly difficult to accept because he had always seemed fit and full of life.

“If there is life after death, the first person I would love to meet after my family is Nana,” he said.

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Mahesh Manjrekar revisits Tanushree Dutta controversy

During the interview, Manjrekar also revisited the controversy involving Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar, which started India’s #MeToo movement in 2018.

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Tanushree had accused Nana of behaving inappropriately with her on the sets of Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss in 2008. She alleged that he touched her inappropriately under the pretext of teaching her dance steps. Nana denied the allegations.

Manjrekar maintained that the incident had received unnecessary attention and said he knew several people who were present on the sets at the time.

“Everyone on the set was known to me, and I also know who was present there. It was highlighted for no reason. Everyone I knew on the sets had told me that nothing had happened. Nothing at all had happened. Nana suffered a lot for no reason. One should ignore such things. But because of social media, everybody has their own opinion, and there is no cure for this,” he said.

The allegations against Nana were investigated by Mumbai Police, which filed a closure report in 2019, citing a lack of evidence to support Tanushree’s complaint. She challenged the police findings and maintained her allegations.

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What Mahesh Manjrekar had said about Nana Patekar after his death

After Nana’s death, Manjrekar had shared an emotional video on Instagram, remembering their long friendship and the actor’s concern for his family. He recalled how Nana would regularly call his wife Medha to ask about her health.

Manjrekar said he had been thinking about calling Nana just hours before receiving the news of his death. He also admitted that he regretted taking their friendship for granted, especially since Nana was often the one who called him.

He ended his tribute by saying that a person like Nana would never be found again and that he would miss him for as long as he lived.

Mahesh Manjrekar and Nana Patekar’s relationship

Manjrekar and Nana’s association went back to their theatre days in the 1980s. The filmmaker has said that he had known the actor for nearly 42 years, and that their relationship grew from professional admiration into a close friendship.

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Their professional collaboration included the 2016 Marathi film Natsamrat, directed by Manjrekar, with Nana playing the lead role of Appa Belwalkar.