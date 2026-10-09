Nana Patekar’s last films: Shakti Shalini, Eetha, Vedantam and more

Nana Patekar, 75, died on October 8 following a severe cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was laid to rest on the same day at his Pune farmhouse with full state honours, surrounded by his family, fans, friends, politicians and actors. Although he is no longer among us, his significant contribution to cinema will keep his legacy alive. The actor was actively working in the film industry and had several films awaiting release. His last film to be screened was The Confession of Mary, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Nana’s upcoming releases include the Hindi films, Shakti Shalini, Eetha, Vedantam and Kuku Ki Kundali. However, not all these films have been completed.

Shakti Shalini

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Shakti Shalini is an extension of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe, featuring Aneet Padda in the lead role. Nana Patekar plays an occultist who helps the lead character. The film revolves around Shakti, who protects an ordinary woman named Shalini. The spirit avenges her murder by killing the men around her. In an interview with India Today, Sarpotdar revealed that he had spoken to Nana Patekar a few days before his death. “I just recently had a long call with him, a week, I think, four or five days ago, and he was really excited to come and just watch the final edit, do a bit of dubbing.”

The director also shared that Nana had invited him and the film’s writer to his Pune farmhouse to discuss his character and the film. Nana wanted to sit down with the people making the film and understand the process. He said, “See, he’s a guy who, when he was a part of your film, he was all in. He was all in, not only as an actor, but also he would do all his parts or all his bits to make the film overall better. So he would step in to help his co-actors, he would sit and help on maybe just enhancing your dialogues. So he would be a part of the whole creative process of making a film and not just be an actor in it. And with Shakti Shalini, he was that for us, that he wanted the film to be a better film and not just his part to be that.”

Eetha

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Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is a biographical film based on Marathi folk and lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Shraddha Kapoor plays the titular role, and the film’s teaser was released a few months ago. Details of Nana Patekar’s role in the film have been kept under wraps. Randeep Hooda and Anant Joshi are also part of the cast.

Also Read: Why was Nana Patekar cremated late at night? Son Malhar Patekar explains

Vedantam

Directed by Rajeshwar Pandey Raaj, Vedantam features Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Sandeepa Dhar and Mukesh Tiwari. The film is still in production, and the makers have not shared details about its plot.

Kuku Ki Kundali

Helmed by Sharan Sharma, and starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Bhuvan Bam and Nana Patekar, Kuku Ki Kundali revolves around a love story disrupted by a horoscope-related glitch, which creates turmoil in the lives of the couple and their families. The film’s release date has not yet been announced.

The Confession of Mary

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Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, The Confession of Mary was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and is awaiting its release in India. The film revolves around the death of Mariyakutty in 1966, which led to the arrest of a priest who was later acquitted and released. Nana Patekar essays the role of the priest.

Speaking about the film, its producer, Shreyans Hirawat, had told SCREEN, “We had completed his entire shooting schedule, and thankfully, most of his dubbing work was also done. Only a few minor dialogue changes were pending. But at this moment, that is honestly the least of our concerns. We will find a way to address whatever little remains. Right now, it is very difficult to even think about the film from a technical or commercial perspective. We have lost someone who was not just an extraordinary artist but a wonderful human being, and that loss is far greater than anything else.”