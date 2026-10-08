‘If this was Hollywood, we’d use Nana Patekar, Irrfan Khan in a much better way’: Sutapa Sikdar

Sutapa Sikdar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were newcomers on the set of the 1996 musical romance, Khamoshi: The Musical, starring Manisha Koirala, Salman Khan, Seema Biswas, and Nana Patekar, who died at the age of 75 on Thursday. He was already a formidable film and theatre veteran back then, also known for his short-tempered reputation. Sutapa, who wrote dialogues of Bhansali’s directorial debut, recalls her interactions with Patekar in an exclusive interview with SCREEN.

‘Terrifying’ moment with Nana Patekar on Khamoshi set

“My first memory of him is everybody standing scared and so terrified of him on the sets of Khamoshi. I don’t know why I was scared of him. I was scared otherwise because it was my first commercial set. But I don’t know why, but he took to me. We spoke and had a very good time. After Khamoshi, he’d also invite me to his home during Ganpati. But as Mumbai is, I’m very bad at keeping in touch with people,” admits Sutapa.