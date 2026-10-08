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‘If this was Hollywood, we’d use Nana Patekar, Irrfan Khan in a much better way’: Sutapa Sikdar
Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday. Sutapa Sikdar, who wrote dialogues of his 1996 musical romance Khamoshi: The Musical, recalls the instance when the veteran actor lost his temper on set.
Sutapa Sikdar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were newcomers on the set of the 1996 musical romance, Khamoshi: The Musical, starring Manisha Koirala, Salman Khan, Seema Biswas, and Nana Patekar, who died at the age of 75 on Thursday. He was already a formidable film and theatre veteran back then, also known for his short-tempered reputation. Sutapa, who wrote dialogues of Bhansali’s directorial debut, recalls her interactions with Patekar in an exclusive interview with SCREEN.
‘Terrifying’ moment with Nana Patekar on Khamoshi set
“My first memory of him is everybody standing scared and so terrified of him on the sets of Khamoshi. I don’t know why I was scared of him. I was scared otherwise because it was my first commercial set. But I don’t know why, but he took to me. We spoke and had a very good time. After Khamoshi, he’d also invite me to his home during Ganpati. But as Mumbai is, I’m very bad at keeping in touch with people,” admits Sutapa.
She recounts one scene where she didn’t consult Patekar before writing it because it had his onscreen wife Biswas and onscreen daughter Koirala in focus. That led to Patekar becoming “very angry”. “It was a terrifying moment. Who was I? I was a nobody, but he still came to me at night and said, ‘I know you’re angry. You’re not talking to me.’ I said, ‘Anger scares me. My father used to get really angry in my childhood. So, I feel a lot of helplessness with anger.’ He took it so well,” says Sutapa.
‘Film industry lacks the grace of Nana Patekar today’
She recalls Pateker explaining to her that his lashing out was not intentional, as he was merely preparing for a very intense scene in which he repeatedly beats his own head out of frustration. But despite the veteran actor’s explanation, Sutapa held her ground that his outburst didn’t sit well with her.
“It was so generous and gracious of him to take sh*t from a young girl who’s writing dialogues for the first time. Grace is what we lack today. And what we lack today is that the industry doesn’t know how to nurture talent. If this was Hollywood, we’d know how to use people like Nana and Irrfan in a much better way,” adds Sutapa, remembering her late husband and legendary actor Irrfan Khan, who died of cancer in 2020.
Also Read — Nana Patekar Death Updates: Actor’s last rites to be held with full state honours
Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Thursday announced that veteran actor Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to theatre and cinema. The Devendra Fadnavis government took the decision considering Patekar’s unparalleled contribution to the fields of Marathi theatre and Marathi and Hindi cinema, Shelar said. The last rites of the Padma Shri recipient and three-time National Award-winning actor will take place at his Pune farmhouse at 4 pm on Thursday.
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