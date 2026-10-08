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Nana Patekar served with the army during Kargil War for 60 days: ‘Part of Quick Reaction Team’
Nana Patekar dies at 75: Nana Patekar served the country during the Kargil War in 1999. He was a member of the Quick Reaction Team and spent 60 days at the front.
Actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday, October 8, in Goa, was one of the most respected actors in the country. But apart from being a stellar actor, Nana was also a true patriot as he served the country during the Kargil War in 1999. Nana had previously discussed the subject in an interview in 2024 and shared that he was a part of the QRT (Quick Reaction Team) in Kargil.
In a chat with The Lallantop, Nana recalled, “George Fernandes was the defence minister and I wanted to go (to Kargil).” He was discouraged initially but after he had a word with the Defence Minister, he was sent to the warfront the same day. “I was there for 60 days,” he recalled. When asked what he was doing there, the actor said, “Don’t ask that. I can’t tell you.”
He added, “Eventually, I became a member of QRT, Quick Reaction Team. When I went, I was 76 kgs, and when I came back, I was 56 kgs, in just two months. Itna sa toh kuch hum kar sakte haim desh ke liye (At least we can do this for the country).”
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According to an India Today report from August 1999, Nana Patekar lived with the soldiers “for over a fortnight”, moving from post to post as “unofficial cheerleader of sorts.” The report said that Nana had undergone intense training with the Maratha Light Infantry for his film Prahaar, which starred him and was also directed by him. The actor was quoted saying, “Our greatest weapon is not the Bofors, nor the AK, but our jawans.”
About Nana Patekar death
Nana Patekar died in Goa at his residence at the age of 75. His son Malhar told The Indian Express, “Yes, the information is true. I am in Pune right now and reaching Goa. I will come up with detailed statement. He died due to natural reasons.”
Nana Patekar had been a part of the movies for nearly five decades. He made his debut with the 1978 film Gaman. Nana Patekar won three National Film Awards through the course of his career. His first award was the Best Supporting Actor award for Parinda. He won another Best Supporting Actor award for Agni Sakshi. His sole Best Actor award came for Krantiveer. He was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2013.
He was last seen in Suresh Triveni’s Subedaar, alongside Anil Kapoor. His last theatrical release was Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, which was led by Shahid Kapoor.
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