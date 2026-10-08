Nana Patekar served with the army during Kargil War for 60 days: ‘Part of Quick Reaction Team’

Actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday, October 8, in Goa, was one of the most respected actors in the country. But apart from being a stellar actor, Nana was also a true patriot as he served the country during the Kargil War in 1999. Nana had previously discussed the subject in an interview in 2024 and shared that he was a part of the QRT (Quick Reaction Team) in Kargil.

In a chat with The Lallantop, Nana recalled, “George Fernandes was the defence minister and I wanted to go (to Kargil).” He was discouraged initially but after he had a word with the Defence Minister, he was sent to the warfront the same day. “I was there for 60 days,” he recalled. When asked what he was doing there, the actor said, “Don’t ask that. I can’t tell you.”