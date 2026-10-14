Nana Patekar did film after getting Rs 1 more than Amitabh Bachchan, says Drishyam actor

Nana Patekar may no longer be around, but his memories continue to live on in the hearts of his fans and well-wishers. One such admirer is actor Kamlesh Sawant, best known for playing Inspector Gaitonde in Drishyam. In a recent interview, Sawant recalled hearing a story about how Nana Patekar once demanded Rs 1 more than Amitabh Bachchan’s fee to work with him in a film — and reportedly got it, too.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kamlesh Sawant expressed grief over Nana Patekar’s passing. Recalling the actor’s generosity and larger-than-life personality, he shared an anecdote about his remuneration. “I did work with him in a film, but unfortunately, I didn’t have any scenes with him. I regret that sometimes. We have seen him working and have also heard multiple stories about him. This one time, I heard that he demanded Rs 1 more than Amitabh Bachchan’s fees to work with him in a film. He said, ‘Bachchan sahab ke saath main kaam karunga toh Rs 1 zyada lunga.’ Then he took Rs 1 crore and Rs 1 for a film, while Amitabh Bachchan was paid Rs 1 crore. This is what I have heard, but I am not sure how true it is,” Sawant said.