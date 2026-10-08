Nana Patekar’s wife financially supported him; son died at the age of 2: ‘I never cried’

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 in Goa on Thursday. The actor is survived by his wife, Neelkanthi, and son, Malhar. Nana and Neelkanthi went through many ups and downs through their marriage and while they lived separately for most of their lives, they never got divorced. The couple also witnessed the tragic death of their older son Durvasa, when he was just two and a half years old.

In an earlier interview, Nana Patekar shared that he and his wife Neeklanthi met during the play, ‘Jaat Na Pucho Sadhu Ki’. She too was working as an actor in the play. Nana recalled, in a chat with The Lallantop, that at this time, Neelkanthi also had a day job at a bank as an officer, and made much more money than him.

ALSO READ | Nana Patekar Dies at 75: Maharashtra government announces state funeral; President Murmu and PM Modi mourn loss

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“She was working as an officer in a bank. I would get paid Rs 50 per show, and she had a salary of Rs 2500. I could only make Rs 750 after doing 15-20 shows,” he said and recalled that it was her support, financial and moral, that encouraged him to pursue a career as an actor.

“She told me that if you want to pursue this as a career… I am already making money so we have money coming in for the family. I am very grateful to her. I could pursue this profession only because of her. We didn’t know at that time if I would be successful or not,” he said.

A few years later though, Neelkanthi gave up her acting career as she was taking care of the family. By this time, Nana and Neelkanthi had started living separately. She was living with Nana’s mother, and their son Malhar, and he was living separately.

ALSO READ | When Nana Patekar said he ‘never found time to live’: ‘Zindagi udhar ki hai’

Story continues below this ad

Nana Patekar’s son Durvasa’s death

In the same chat, Nana also opened up about the death of his son Durvasa, who passed away when he was just two and a half years old. He shared that Durvasa was named after the ‘angriest rishi’ and had some disabilities at the time of his birth. “My elder son was born with a cleft palate. He also had difficulty seeing through one eye. The first thought that ran through my mind when I’d see him like this was, ‘What will people think about me, that my son looks like this’. Imagine what a terrible man I am. My first worry was what people would say about me, not him,” he said.

Opening up about the tragic incident, Nana said, “He died at the age of two-and-a-half, but he taught me so much. He’s the triggering point. It happens…” he said and added that he never wallowed in grief. “I’ve always had a chin-up attitude. I don’t cry. I cry only in the movies, and I do that for money,” he said.

Nana shared that after his son passed away, he started smoking excessively and would even smoke while in the shower. He recalled, “At that time, I used to smoke about 60 cigarettes a day. I even smoked while bathing. But it’s a very bad thing. No one would sit in my car because of the foul smell. I never drank alcohol much but I smoked a lot.”

About Nana Patekar’s death

Nana Patekar died after a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His son Malhar told The Indian Express, “Yes, the information is true. I am in Pune right now and reaching Goa. I will come up with a detailed statement. He died due to natural reasons.”