Nana Patekar Death Updates: Actor dies at 75 in Goa after cardiac arrest, India mourns loss

Nana Patekar Death Updates: Nana Patekar was 75. (Express photo by Prakash Yeram)

Nana Patekar Death News Updates: Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday in Goa. He was 75. Nana Patekar suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa and was given continuous CPR for 45 minutes. He died at 5:20 am. Patekar’s son, Malhar, confirmed the death to The Indian Express. “Yes, the information is true. I am in Pune right now and reaching Goa. I will come up with detailed statement. He died due to natural reasons,” Malhar said.

Nana Patekar, born as Vishwanath Patekar, was one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema. Known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances, he worked across Hindi and Marathi films throughout his life.

Story continues below this ad Nana Patekar made his film debut with Gaman in 1978 and went on to deliver some memorable performances in films like Parinda, Prahaar, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Shakti: The Power, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Rajneeti and Welcome. His performance in Parinda earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Some of his notable performances in Marathi cinema include Natsamrat and Ole Aale. He was last seen in Suresh Triveni’s Subedaar, alongside Anil Kapoor. Live Updates Oct 8, 2026 08:29 AM IST Nana Patekar had a cardiac arrest As per news agency ANI, Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20 am today after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. The actor was given continuous CPR for 45 minutes. The agency quoted Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital, saying that a medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered and a post-mortem will be conducted. Oct 8, 2026 08:26 AM IST Nana Patekar dies at 75 Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 in Goa on Thursday. Patekar's son Malhar shared with The Indian Express, "Yes, the information is true. I am in Pune right now and reaching Goa. I will come up with detailed statement. He died due to natural reasons."

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