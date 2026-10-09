Nana Patekar death: Tanushree on ‘evil dead’ remark; ‘cheap publicity,’ says cine association

Even as Indian cinema mourns the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, not all reactions have been eulogistic, particularly since he has left behind a complicated legacy, marred by an allegation of sexual harassment levelled by former actor Tanushree Dutta.

After news of his death broke, Tanushree had shared a sharp reaction, calling him “evil dead.” Although her remark courted controversy — drawing condemnation from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) as well — she later doubled down, maintaining that he is “evil dead” for her no matter what, considering all that she went through after speaking out.

Must Read | Nana Patekar Death Updates: Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia remember late actor

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

‘I’ve been so troubled’: Tanushree Dutta on Nana Patekar’s death

“Mere liye toh evil dead hi hai (For me, it is ‘evil dead’),” she told news agency IANS. Tanushree continued, “What I’ve been through in the last five years after #MeToo… I’ve been so troubled. Kindly see from my perspective as well. For those who have been victims, who have been troubled… While the case was going on, so much pressure was put on me to drop it. Even then, I didn’t take it back. I was offered temptations, but I didn’t take it (the case) back.”

She added, “After that, I faced so many troubles: my car’s brakes were cut, I had an accident, and food poisoning. Considering the things I have been through [because of the allegation against him], he’s ‘evil dead’ for me. Every person’s situation is different. I’ve spoken from my perspective.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IANS News (@ians_india)

On Thursday, October 8, hours after Nana’s death, Tanushree had taken to her Instagram stories to react to the news. “I have heard the news. Today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event, and I want to focus on that,” she said.

‘What an odd day’

The former actor continued, “What an odd day for all this to happen. I’m doing a very big event in Lucknow, and I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do lives and post content. Now, I’m worried that in the evening all the media is going to be interested in ‘evil dead.’ So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. Definitely condolences to the family.”

Revealing how much everything has affected her emotionally, she told Mid-Day later, “My life had become difficult, but maybe every pain has an end. The last couple of days I have prayed a lot. In fact, I thought of leaving Mumbai and settling down in one of my temple towns because I was just not feeling safe. And I don’t know if I am ever going to feel safe after everything that I have endured over the last five to seven years. Maybe one evil person is dead. One person who hated you is dead. But everything that has happened to you leading up to that you can never wipe it out — the scars of this experience since 2018.”

Story continues below this ad

Shubhra Gupta writes | Nana Patekar, the actor who redefined the tough cop, the psychotic villain, and Hindi cinema

She added, “I have never been the kind of person to hold grudges in my heart. But people do. They hold on to old things and don’t admit their mistakes. Life is so short. So, does it mean anything to carry hate in our heart? What is a friend or a foe in the face of death? When death comes, it entraps anyone and everyone. So, perhaps his time had come. What else can I say?”

AICWA slams Tanushree Dutta’s comments

Tearing into Tanushree’s remarks, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal later dubbed it as an attempt to gain “cheap publicity.” He noted, “At such a time, Tanushree Dutta’s statement on social media, in which she used the word ‘evil dead’, is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it.”

Also Read | Nana Patekar’s wife financially supported him; son died at the age of 2: ‘I never cried’

Story continues below this ad

He added, “Until today, no one in our film industry has made such a statement after someone’s passing. You are the first, and we pray you will be the last. People in this industry know what to say on such an occasion and when to stay silent. You should have kept a check on your tongue.”

The Horn Ok Pleasss row that fuelled India’s #MeToo movement

For the unversed, Tanushree Dutta’s accusation of sexual harassment against Nana was one of the defining cases that gave the #MeToo movement momentum in India, after which more survivors began speaking out about similar experiences in show business.

ICYMI | ‘They died of heart attack’: Nana Patekar spoke of Natsamrat curse, kept wood ready for funeral

The allegation pertained to an incident that happened in 2008 when Nana allegedly sexually harassed her on the sets of director Rakesh Sarang’s Horn Ok Pleasss (2009), where she was shooting for a special song. Tanushree alleged that Nana insisted on adding inappropriate and intimate dance steps despite her objections. Nana Patekar, however, denied the allegations.

Story continues below this ad

After sharing her story with the world, she filed a police complaint against Nana, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang, and producer Samee Siddiqui. However, the police closed the case a year later, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

Disclaimer: The views and statements expressed in this article are personal perspectives and accounts that have not been independently verified. This report is intended purely for news and informational purposes and does not constitute formal legal advice or clinical guidance.