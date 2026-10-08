Nana Patekar saved Rs 1.5 cr to buy car, TV report changed his life; helped 77 lakh farmers

With the death of Nana Patekar, fans lost their favourite actor. But for lakhs of people, they lost something more: a ray of hope. Nana Patekar wasn’t just an exceptional actor; he had also become a source of hope for thousands of farmers and their families. Over the past decade, through the Naam Foundation, Nana helped over 77 lakh farmers, 51,000 disaster-relief families and supported nearly 5,000 widows through its widow welfare programme.

It all began after the agricultural region of Marathwada in Maharashtra suffered devastating crop losses and farmer deaths in the summer of 2015. Maharashtra recorded 3,228 farmer suicides that year, with Marathwada alone accounting for 1,130.

At the time, Nana was preparing to buy a luxury car. But one night, something he saw on television changed the purpose of his life forever.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“I had saved up Rs 1.5 crore with the intention of buying a new car. In the evening, I was sipping my drink and watching television. They were playing an interview with the family members of a farmer who had died by suicide. More than the mourning for the dead, I could feel their starvation. It was visible in their eyes,” the actor told The Lallantop.

The images and their pain unsettled Nana, who was living a vastly different, more privileged life at the time. Suddenly, the luxury he had been accustomed to felt meaningless.

“That scared me and made me think: ‘Why do I need this car?’ I decided to donate Rs 15,000 each to 1,000 farmers. However, my friend advised me to first meet the women who had lost their husbands before distributing the cheques, and that changed my life,” he recalled.

ALSO READ | Nana Patekar Death Updates: Nana Patekar will be accorded state funeral, PM Narendra Modi remembers his ‘intensity, individuality’

Story continues below this ad

The experience prompted Nana, along with actor Makrand Anaspure, to start the Naam Foundation. Nana soon realised that handing out a single cheque of Rs 15,000 would not solve the larger problems faced by farmers and their families.

What began as an attempt to help a few families soon grew into a much larger movement. Within two months, the foundation collected Rs 60 crore.

“And these are not some big industrialists, but the middle class and lower middle class people who helped,” Nana said.

Speaking to The Indian Express in 2016, Nana said the response had been overwhelming. “We have set up an account for NAAM Foundation and in a day nearly Rs 80 lakh was collected. It’s not true that people are not willing to help those affected, it’s just that they’re not assured if their money goes to the right place or not. But now they have faith in us that we’re doing honest work.”

Story continues below this ad

Nana didn’t just raise money to support farmers; he also became their voice and advocate, repeatedly speaking about the circumstances that pushed many of them towards suicide.

Speaking to NDTV in 2016, Nana said, “When I see the farmers, I don’t see them, I see myself. I understand why they take such drastic steps. I can see that they cannot afford to buy medicines for their family, food for their children, hay for their cattle… I can see their hopelessness, their shame in it. And for a man, that is a horrible feeling. He feels as if there’s nothing left for him. He feels helpless, and that’s when his hand goes towards the noose.”

He also urged people not to look away from the crisis and encouraged them to take responsibility for the welfare of farmers.

Speaking at an event at Sanjay Ghodawat University, Nana said, “When one accepts the reality of death, life becomes beautiful. Don’t look away from farmer suicides or other crises. Face the hard truths. That’s when you start living with real purpose.”

Story continues below this ad

Even as he continued to act, Nana maintained his association with the foundation and its work. In May this year, while addressing the Jal Kranti Parishad in Nagpur, he spoke about how the work had changed his own understanding of happiness.

“The happiness Naam Foundation has given me is greater than all awards and money from cinema,” he said.

Naam Foundation also made headlines for providing financial assistance to the families of Army and paramilitary personnel. Nana, in association with the Army, also participated in initiatives aimed at improving educational opportunities for children living in remote areas near the Line of Control following the abrogation of Article 370.

For Nana Patekar, acting may have given him fame, awards and recognition. But his work beyond cinema gave him something he valued even more: a sense of purpose. And for the millions who saw him as more than an actor, his loss is not merely the loss of a familiar face on screen. It is the loss of someone who chose to turn his privilege into a lifeline for others.